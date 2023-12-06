Counterfeit food ring uncovered in former mansion of fugitive ex-president Yanukovych

Mezhyhirya, the former residence of Viktor Yanukovych

Detectives from Ukraine’s Economic Security Bureau (ESBU) exposed a criminal group that organized the production and distribution of counterfeit food products under the guise of well-known Ukrainian and international brands in the Mezhyhirya National Park, the ESBU reported on Telegram on Dec. 5.

The park was established following the flight and expropriation of the Mezhyhirya residence from ex-president Viktor Yanukovych, following his flight to Russia.

“Specialized equipment was used for mass production and packaging of fake sweets, coffee, various grocery items, wafers, chewing gum, and other products,” the ESBU said.

ESBU officers conducted searches at warehouses in Kyiv and nearby locations, premises on the territory of the Mezhyhirya park itself, and discovered automatic packaging and labeling lines, packaging containers with logos of well-known brands, large volumes of raw materials used for the counterfeit production, and other products without documentation.

“Detectives seized five automatic lines, twenty machines for packaging and applying logos, and six lines for packaging products, in the course of the raid,” the Bureau stated.

The total weight of confiscated counterfeit products and packaging materials amounts to approximately 200 tons.

