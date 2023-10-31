Counterfeit packaged THC snacks and weapons seized from Wilmington business

New Hanover County sheriff's deputies seized counterfeit packaged THC-infused snacks and weapons from a local gas station as part of collaborative operation.

THC-infused snacks in counterfeit branded packages, numerous weapons, and other illegal drugs were seized by New Hanover County sheriff's deputies from the EZ Mart gas station at 1619 Castle Hayne Road on Oct. 18.

Also seized were 1,500 grams of suspected marijuana, illegal THC products and 60 chocolate bars containing psychedelic Psilocybin mushrooms.

Two individuals, Mohammad Ahmad Darwich and Melinda Lee Greenleaf, have been arrested and charged with felony marijuana schedule one related narcotics offenses, according to a press release from the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

Five weapons, including handguns and high-caliber AR-15 style rifles and pistols, were seized from this location.

Weapons charges may be pending after consultation with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the sheriff's office said.

The drugs and weapons seizure were part of a two-week collaborative operation between the N.C. Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force, trademark law enforcement agents with the Secretary of State’s Office, and local law enforcement across Eastern North Carolina, according to N.C. Secretary of State Elaine Marshall .

In total, the operation led to the seizure of over $170,000 worth of THC-infused snacks using counterfeit brand packaging from store shelves in North Carolina according to Marshall.

“The majority of these [stores] are located near educational institutions like high schools or colleges,” Marshall said.

While the packaging of the THC edibles includes markings that indicate their THC content, these markings can be easily overlooked, especially by children, according to Marshall.

“These are brands you would find in lunch boxes and candy dishes across the state,” she said.

Referencing the death of a 4-year-old boy from Virginia who consumed his mother’s THC edible gummies last year, Marshall urged parents to lock up and protect any legitimately purchased THC-infused products to prevent them from falling into the hands of children.

Eight search warrants and 24 consent searches occurred throughout the state during the operation, according to Marshall.

Charges were filed for criminal use of a counterfeit trademark and allowing criminal activity on a premises holding an ABC permit in New Hanover County.

“Additional charges may be pending in several communities for weapons and drug charges,” Marshall said.

There are currently three full-time trademark enforcement agents working at the Secretary of State’s Office, covering the entirety of the state.

The investigation in New Hanover County is ongoing.

