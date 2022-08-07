Counterintelligence officers show how they kill Russian soldiers with drones

ROMAN PETRENKO – SUNDAY, 7 AUGUST, 12:13

Military counter-intelligence officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have published a video in which they "demilitarised" Russian occupiers with combat drones.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Details: According to the Security Service, in the period from 1 to 7 August, the servicemen of the SSU, together with the 112th Brigade of Ukraine’s Territorial Defence Forces, destroyed 9 units of combat equipment of the Russian Federation.

Quote: "So the Ukrainian defenders are sending passionate ‘greetings’ to the enemies and are asking to air a song about ‘a dream that is dreamed every night’.

A nightmare, of course. Because a real nightmare awaits all the occupiers for as long as they remain on Ukrainian soil.

We will persevere until total victory!"

Reminder:

During 6 August, the Armed Forces of Ukraine killed 300 Russian soldiers; Russia has lost over 42,000 military personnel in the course of its full-scale military invasion in Ukraine.

Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!