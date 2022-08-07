Counterintelligence officers show how they kill Russian soldiers with drones
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Roman PetrenkoRussian businessman
ROMAN PETRENKO – SUNDAY, 7 AUGUST, 12:13
Military counter-intelligence officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have published a video in which they "demilitarised" Russian occupiers with combat drones.
Source: Security Service of Ukraine
Details: According to the Security Service, in the period from 1 to 7 August, the servicemen of the SSU, together with the 112th Brigade of Ukraine’s Territorial Defence Forces, destroyed 9 units of combat equipment of the Russian Federation.
Quote: "So the Ukrainian defenders are sending passionate ‘greetings’ to the enemies and are asking to air a song about ‘a dream that is dreamed every night’.
A nightmare, of course. Because a real nightmare awaits all the occupiers for as long as they remain on Ukrainian soil.
We will persevere until total victory!"
Reminder:
During 6 August, the Armed Forces of Ukraine killed 300 Russian soldiers; Russia has lost over 42,000 military personnel in the course of its full-scale military invasion in Ukraine.
Journalists fight on their own frontline. Support Ukrainska Pravda!