Counterspace Security Market Worth $8.95 Billion by 2025, Despite the Outbreak of COVID-19

DUBLIN, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Counterspace Security Market: Focus on Product Type, Deployment Mode, and Application - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the counterspace security market is expected to register significant growth due to the increase in potential threats in the space domain. The global market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.33% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2025, reaching $8.95 billion by 2025.



The space industry is increasing its strategic utility, thus motivating various stakeholders, including government, space agencies, and private companies to develop dedicated and next-generation counterspace security products.



In addition, there are prominent factors supporting the rise of the counterspace security market, which include the rising demand for security due to the declining cost of high-quality offensive solutions. The number of satellites responsible for navigation, imaging, reconnaissance, and remote sensing, among other applications, has doubled in the last ten years, resulting in increased dependency on satellites for clinical and basic operations. Attack possibilities and options have increased with such open resources. Such developments are expected to present an opportunity for the counterspace security market.



Increasing focus on satellite communication (SATCOM) security, focused efforts of governments and space agencies for space security, dependency on space applications, such as satellite navigation, satellite communication, Earth observation, reconnaissance and remote sensing, are enhancing the counterspace security technologies. As a result, it is pushing the key stakeholders to develop products with advanced technologies. Moreover, the continuous efforts of the defense and space companies, along with the government agencies, is expected to drive the market.



The market report provides a detailed analysis of the recent trends influencing the market, along with a comprehensive study of future trends and technological developments. It also includes a competitive analysis of the leading players in the industry. The overall market has been segmented on the basis of product type, deployment mode, application, and region. The report also includes a comprehensive section on the regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World.

North America is estimated to account for 33.59% market share in the global counterspace security market in 2020, owing to the maximum number of counterspace security initiatives and investment plans. The region comprises the U.S., which is the prime leader in the market. The country holds the biggest manufacturers and service providers of counterspace security technologies. Different countries are developing technologies and taking initiatives to contest the developed space systems and services offered by the U.S.

Some of the key players in the global counterspace security market include BAE System, Lockheed Martin Corporation., Raytheon Company, Collins Aerospace, L3Harris Technologies., Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd, Leonardo S.p.A., Northrop Grumman Corporation, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Thales Group, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., SAIC, The Boeing Company and Leidos, among others.