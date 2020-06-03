Counties in Florida, Iowa worry CDC as emerging coronavirus 'areas of concern'

WASHINGTON — Federal authorities are worried about new coronavirus outbreaks in a number of counties, including in states that have eased lockdown restrictions, like Florida and Alabama, according to a document reviewed by Yahoo News. A list of “areas of concern” also includes persistent hot spots in Midwestern states — including three in Iowa and one each in South Dakota and Nebraska — that are home to major meat processing plants.

The list, which has not otherwise been made public, comes from a document created by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and disseminated to other federal agencies.

The CDC ranks the top nine counties and one independent city with rising infection levels. Most of those counties are either in the Midwest or the Southeast, where mostly Republican governors have been quick to reopen their states.

The 18-page document, titled “CDC COVID-19 Response Update May 27, 2020,” and reviewed by Yahoo News, contains state-by-state analysis, as well as more detailed county breakdowns. The report comes as the nation enters its fourth full month of battling the disease, which has sickened nearly 2 million Americans and killed 108,000.

Domestic Update - Incident Rate Maps (CDC) More

The Trump administration promised a “whole-of-government” response to battle the virus, but that has also meant no single agency is responsible for providing statistical updates on progress against the disease. Some governors have criticized Trump for leaving too much to the states, accusing him of abdicating the president’s responsibility to lead.

The CDC’s areas of concern, described as those counties “with the greatest burden who are still demonstrating growth,” are listed according to the number of new cases per 100,000 individuals over the past two weeks, which in this case were the last two weeks of May. In descending order, those are: Hamilton County, Fla.; City of Manassas, Va.; Dakota County, Neb.; East Carroll Parish, La.; Bullock County, Ala.; Jerauld County, S.D.; Buena Vista County, Iowa; Lowndes County, Ala.; Woodbury County, Iowa; Wright County, Iowa.

The CDC declined multiple requests to discuss the document. Nor does it appear to have shared its concerns for those counties with the counties themselves.

Two counties told Yahoo News that they communicated frequently with the CDC but knew nothing about being named areas of concern. (Several other counties did not return requests for comment, or did not say specifically whether the CDC had contacted them on this matter.)

“The City of Manassas has not heard from the CDC,” said Patty Prince, communications manager for the northern Virginia city. It is not clear why the CDC singled out Manassas, as opposed to including all of Prince Willliam County, which has struggled to contain the disease.