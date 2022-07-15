Counties receive grants for victims of domestic violence

Jul. 15—Five north Alabama counties have been awarded $127,079 by Gov. Kay Ivey to help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

The governor announced the grands Friday.

Crisis Services of North Alabama, which serves Morgan, Limestone, Madison and Jackson counties, is using a $60,236 grant for its Forensic Nurse Examiner Program. The program ensures that victims of sexual assault and domestic violence receive forensic exams and follow-up care by trained nurses. It also provides expert forensics testimony during prosecution of offenders.

The Lawrence County Domestic Violence Unit received a $66,843 grant to continue responding to calls for help from domestic violence victims. The unit collects evidence for prosecution and completes reports that assist victims in receiving help quickly. Local matching funds in the amount of $22,281 will supplement the grant.

The grants are from the U.S. Department of Justice and administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.

