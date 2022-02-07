Counties, U.S. Department of Justice ask state Supreme Court to block Missouri gun law

JEFFERSON CITY — Counties suing over a Missouri gun law asked the state's highest court Monday to block the statute, arguing the law posed "substantial risk" to law enforcement operations. Attorneys for the state, meanwhile, called those arguments "meritless."

The law, passed last year, declares certain federal gun statutes "invalid" in Missouri and fines law enforcement officers who enforce those statutes. The City of St. Louis, St. Louis County and Jackson County sued the state, asking a Cole County judge last year to block the law and declare it unconstitutional.

That trial judge ruled that the counties could instead argue the law's constitutionality in other related lawsuits, making their requests moot and allowing the law to stand; the counties then appealed to the Supreme Court.

Attorneys for the counties argued that those other lawsuits are the very reason why they are asking the high court to block the law, which they say puts law enforcement at risk of further litigation. Robert Dierker, a former circuit judge representing the City of St. Louis, said the law — originally sponsored by two southwest Missouri legislators — was "overreaching by the General Assembly."

The U.S. Department of Justice, which has gone on the record opposing the law, argued both in a brief filed with the court and in testimony Monday that it hampered coordinated violent crime and gun investigations.

"This law has posed substantial threats to public safety," Jeff Sandberg, an attorney with the DOJ, told justices while arguing that the law violated the U.S. Constitution's supremacy clause.

Law enforcement entities in Missouri have criticized the law along similar lines. A federal agent based in Kansas City previously testified to the trial court that the law had prompted Missouri officers to withdraw from a federal crime team; the Missouri Police Chiefs' Association has also opposed the measure.

The state argued Monday that the high court did not need to rule on the law's constitutional merits, criticisms of which they called "meritless." The counties, Solicitor General John Sauer told justices, could argue those merits before one of the courts involved in other lawsuits concerning the measure rather than attempting to do so in this case.

In a reply filed with the court, the counties called the state's line of argument "strained and unnatural," and that "the issue of fatal vagueness" in the law should be considered by justices.

