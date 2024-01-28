Counties where children have the best opportunity for economic mobility in Ohio

Americans have long understood that their birthplace can significantly affect their futures, and academics have increasingly been able to connect tangible early life factors like where they live and the friendships they’ve cultivated with potential future income.

Among the most recent studies shedding light on what’s known as economic mobility—a person’s ability to move themselves and their families up the socioeconomic ladder over their lifetime—are a series of papers authored by Harvard University researchers leveraging vast troves of social networking data.

As part of a national analysis, Wealth Enhancement Group used data from Harvard University‘s Social Capital Atlas project to identify where in Ohio children have the best (and worst) chances at upward economic mobility.

The research draws on a privacy-protected dataset representing 21 billion friendships from Facebook made public through its parent company Meta’s Data for Good project. It also uses anonymous tax records, according to the authors. The scholars assigned a score to locales according to how economically connected low- and high-income people living in the area have historically been over at least a decade, per that data. The dataset does not include scores for about 180 of the 3,000 or so counties in the U.S.

The research attempts to fill in the gaps of previous efforts to study American economic mobility that did not consider a person’s vast social networks nor their importance in creating better lives for themselves and their children.

It turns out the ability to cultivate friendships linking people of different socioeconomic backgrounds with one another is the strongest factor in determining whether a child can surpass the earning potential of their parents, Harvard researchers found. They call this economic connectedness.

Read on to find out where economic connectedness is strongest in your state.

1 / 50

#50. Seneca County

– Economic connectedness: 0.79

– Median Income: $56,043

– Population: 55,166

— 92% white

— 3.2% Black

— 0.4% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 0.6% Asian

2 / 50

#49. Franklin County

– Economic connectedness: 0.79

– Median Income: $65,999

– Population: 1,313,598

— 63.5% white

— 22.9% Black

— 0.2% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 5.4% Asian

3 / 50

#48. Tuscarawas County

– Economic connectedness: 0.79

– Median Income: $57,545

– Population: 93,025

— 96% white

— 0.9% Black

— 0.1% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 0.4% Asian

4 / 50

#47. Perry County

– Economic connectedness: 0.81

– Median Income: $58,616

– Population: 35,439

— 96.5% white

— 0.5% Black

— 0.3% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 0% Asian

5 / 50

#46. Clinton County

– Economic connectedness: 0.81

– Median Income: $57,409

– Population: 42,046

— 93.6% white

— 1.7% Black

— 0% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 0.7% Asian

6 / 50

#45. Hardin County

– Economic connectedness: 0.81

– Median Income: $52,112

– Population: 30,738

— 94.7% white

— 1.3% Black

— 0% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 0.7% Asian

7 / 50

#44. Carroll County

– Economic connectedness: 0.81

– Median Income: $55,954

– Population: 26,866

— 96.1% white

— 0.8% Black

— 0% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 0% Asian

8 / 50

#43. Madison County

– Economic connectedness: 0.81

– Median Income: $72,811

– Population: 43,947

— 88.9% white

— 6.1% Black

— 0.1% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 0.8% Asian

9 / 50

#42. Brown County

– Economic connectedness: 0.82

– Median Income: $59,766

– Population: 43,694

— 97% white

— 0.7% Black

— 0.1% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 0.3% Asian

10 / 50

#41. Noble County

– Economic connectedness: 0.82

– Median Income: $46,144

– Population: 14,166

— 93.5% white

— 4.9% Black

— 0.2% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 0% Asian

11 / 50

#40. Belmont County

– Economic connectedness: 0.82

– Median Income: $54,191

– Population: 67,077

— 92.7% white

— 3.1% Black

— 0.1% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 0.6% Asian

12 / 50

#39. Athens County

– Economic connectedness: 0.82

– Median Income: $47,061

– Population: 62,933

— 90.9% white

— 2.5% Black

— 0.1% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 2.7% Asian

13 / 50

#38. Pickaway County

– Economic connectedness: 0.82

– Median Income: $63,629

– Population: 58,458

— 92.7% white

— 3.4% Black

— 0.1% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 0.5% Asian

14 / 50

#37. Washington County

– Economic connectedness: 0.83

– Median Income: $54,167

– Population: 59,942

— 95.4% white

— 1.4% Black

— 0.3% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 0.7% Asian

15 / 50

#36. Logan County

– Economic connectedness: 0.83

– Median Income: $64,196

– Population: 45,997

— 93.9% white

— 1.7% Black

— 0.1% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 0.8% Asian

16 / 50

#35. Champaign County

– Economic connectedness: 0.84

– Median Income: $62,865

– Population: 38,678

— 93.4% white

— 1.9% Black

— 0.3% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 0.4% Asian

17 / 50

#34. Williams County

– Economic connectedness: 0.84

– Median Income: $55,030

– Population: 37,026

— 93.8% white

— 1.1% Black

— 0.3% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 0.6% Asian

18 / 50

#33. Shelby County

– Economic connectedness: 0.84

– Median Income: $66,536

– Population: 48,307

— 93.4% white

— 2% Black

— 0.1% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 0.9% Asian

19 / 50

#32. Licking County

– Economic connectedness: 0.84

– Median Income: $72,771

– Population: 177,454

— 89.8% white

— 4.1% Black

— 0.1% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 2.1% Asian

20 / 50

#31. Miami County

– Economic connectedness: 0.84

– Median Income: $66,284

– Population: 107,899

— 92.4% white

— 2% Black

— 0.1% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 1.5% Asian

21 / 50

#30. Ashland County

– Economic connectedness: 0.84

– Median Income: $58,168

– Population: 52,658

— 95.8% white

— 0.9% Black

— 0.2% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 0.6% Asian

22 / 50

#29. Paulding County

– Economic connectedness: 0.85

– Median Income: $59,987

– Population: 18,858

— 93.9% white

— 0.4% Black

— 0.2% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 0.3% Asian

23 / 50

#28. Holmes County

– Economic connectedness: 0.85

– Median Income: $69,454

– Population: 44,166

— 98.2% white

— 0.2% Black

— 0.1% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 0.4% Asian

24 / 50

#27. Monroe County

– Economic connectedness: 0.85

– Median Income: $50,503

– Population: 13,514

— 96.3% white

— 0.8% Black

— 0% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 0.1% Asian

25 / 50

#26. Wayne County

– Economic connectedness: 0.86

– Median Income: $64,594

– Population: 116,858

— 94.3% white

— 1.3% Black

— 0.1% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 1.1% Asian

26 / 50

#25. Defiance County

– Economic connectedness: 0.86

– Median Income: $65,779

– Population: 38,329

— 89.4% white

— 1.8% Black

— 0.2% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 0.4% Asian

27 / 50

#24. Wyandot County

– Economic connectedness: 0.86

– Median Income: $61,626

– Population: 21,933

— 95.6% white

— 0.1% Black

— 0% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 0.8% Asian

28 / 50

#23. Van Wert County

– Economic connectedness: 0.86

– Median Income: $59,210

– Population: 28,808

— 95% white

— 0.8% Black

— 0.4% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 0.2% Asian

29 / 50

#22. Preble County

– Economic connectedness: 0.86

– Median Income: $60,527

– Population: 41,027

— 96.2% white

— 0.7% Black

— 0% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 0.3% Asian

30 / 50

#21. Darke County

– Economic connectedness: 0.86

– Median Income: $57,440

– Population: 51,839

— 96.7% white

— 1% Black

— 0.1% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 0.1% Asian

31 / 50

#20. Morrow County

– Economic connectedness: 0.86

– Median Income: $63,411

– Population: 34,892

— 95.7% white

— 0.7% Black

— 0% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 0.4% Asian

32 / 50

#19. Fairfield County

– Economic connectedness: 0.87

– Median Income: $77,241

– Population: 157,622

— 85% white

— 8.2% Black

— 0.1% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 2% Asian

33 / 50

#18. Greene County

– Economic connectedness: 0.87

– Median Income: $75,901

– Population: 167,043

— 84.1% white

— 6.5% Black

— 0.1% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 3% Asian

34 / 50

#17. Knox County

– Economic connectedness: 0.87

– Median Income: $64,439

– Population: 62,399

— 95.2% white

— 0.8% Black

— 0.2% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 0.5% Asian

35 / 50

#16. Hancock County

– Economic connectedness: 0.89

– Median Income: $60,828

– Population: 75,139

— 91.3% white

— 1.6% Black

— 0.1% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 1.9% Asian

36 / 50

#15. Portage County

– Economic connectedness: 0.9

– Median Income: $64,163

– Population: 161,897

— 89.1% white

— 4.4% Black

— 0.1% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 1.8% Asian

37 / 50

#14. Ottawa County

– Economic connectedness: 0.91

– Median Income: $64,463

– Population: 40,479

— 93.7% white

— 1.1% Black

— 0.2% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 0.3% Asian

38 / 50

#13. Lake County

– Economic connectedness: 0.91

– Median Income: $70,168

– Population: 232,202

— 89.1% white

— 4.6% Black

— 0.1% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 1.3% Asian

39 / 50

#12. Fulton County

– Economic connectedness: 0.93

– Median Income: $65,418

– Population: 42,709

— 91.5% white

— 0.4% Black

— 0.3% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 0.4% Asian

40 / 50

#11. Henry County

– Economic connectedness: 0.93

– Median Income: $64,513

– Population: 27,618

— 91.8% white

— 0.5% Black

— 0.7% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 0.3% Asian

41 / 50

#10. Clermont County

– Economic connectedness: 0.93

– Median Income: $73,013

– Population: 207,650

— 93.9% white

— 1.3% Black

— 0.1% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 1.3% Asian

42 / 50

#9. Wood County

– Economic connectedness: 0.95

– Median Income: $66,337

– Population: 131,930

— 89.9% white

— 2% Black

— 0.2% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 1.8% Asian

43 / 50

#8. Auglaize County

– Economic connectedness: 1.

– Median Income: $69,315

– Population: 46,282

— 96.1% white

— 0.8% Black

— 0.1% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 0.3% Asian

44 / 50

#7. Mercer County

– Economic connectedness: 1.01

– Median Income: $68,692

– Population: 42,154

— 96.2% white

— 0.6% Black

— 0% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 0.6% Asian

45 / 50

#6. Union County

– Economic connectedness: 1.01

– Median Income: $96,634

– Population: 61,769

— 89.1% white

— 2.5% Black

— 0.1% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 4.9% Asian

46 / 50

#5. Warren County

– Economic connectedness: 1.01

– Median Income: $95,709

– Population: 239,556

— 86.3% white

— 3.6% Black

— 0.1% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 6.4% Asian

47 / 50

#4. Medina County

– Economic connectedness: 1.04

– Median Income: $82,894

– Population: 181,448

— 94.1% white

— 1.3% Black

— 0.2% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 1.1% Asian

48 / 50

#3. Delaware County

– Economic connectedness: 1.05

– Median Income: $116,284

– Population: 211,121

— 84.5% white

— 3.6% Black

— 0.1% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 7.1% Asian

49 / 50

#2. Putnam County

– Economic connectedness: 1.07

– Median Income: $73,122

– Population: 34,395

— 93.5% white

— 0.6% Black

— 0.1% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 0.1% Asian

50 / 50

#1. Geauga County

– Economic connectedness: 1.08

– Median Income: $90,285

– Population: 95,408

— 95% white

— 1.1% Black

— 0.1% American Indian and Alaska Native

— 0.5% Asian

This story features data reporting and writing by Dom DiFurio and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 50 states.

