Counting the costs — financial and environmental — of salting our roads

A Missouri Department of Transportation snow plow spreads rock salt on Paris Road to prepare for snow in this 2020 photo.

It’s winter and that means salt. Salt everywhere.

And not just a little salt. Some parking lots and roads seem to have salt on them all winter long. The primary reason for using salt (usually sodium chloride) on roads is its ability to lower the freezing point of water, a process known as freezing point depression.

When salt is dissolved in water, it breaks into ions (sodium and chloride), which interfere with the formation of ice crystals. This lowers the freezing point of the water, preventing ice from forming and causing existing ice or snow to melt.

This effectiveness, however, is dependent on the temperature. Salt can prevent freezing down to about 15 degrees Fahrenheit. Below that, it loses effectiveness and other chemicals may be added.

To put it more simply, pure water freezes at 32 degrees, but water with other things in it doesn’t freeze until the temperature is lower. Different additives impact how low that freezing point goes. It just so happens that salt is an effective freezing point depressor.

Soil and water pollution

As the runoff containing road salt enters the surrounding soil, it can significantly alter the soil's composition.

Salt accumulation in the soil leads to increased salinity, which adversely affects the soil's ability to retain water. This change in soil moisture can severely impact the growth and health of plants.

High salt concentrations can also disrupt the balance of nutrients in the soil, making it less fertile and hostile to many plant species. This results in reduced biodiversity and can transform the landscape alongside roads and highways.

The runoff containing road salt eventually finds its way into water bodies, including rivers, lakes, and streams. This influx of salt can drastically change the water's salinity levels.

Aquatic ecosystems are often sensitive to such changes, and even small increases in salinity can be harmful to freshwater organisms. It can lead to a decline in species that are not adapted to higher salinity levels and can disrupt the overall ecological balance.

In extreme cases, this can lead to the loss of native aquatic species and the proliferation of invasive species more tolerant of the altered conditions.

Economic impact

As the snow begins to fall at 8 a.m., snow plows and salt trucks prepare to salt in Matawan, New Jersey Friday, January 19, 2024.

The use of road salt, while essential for winter safety, carries a significant economic burden, primarily due to its corrosive nature. This corrosion affects both public infrastructure and private property, leading to substantial financial costs.

Besides the obvious costs of buying and spreading, salt used on roads can lead to a quicker corrosion of vehicles, particularly affecting the undercarriage, brake systems, and exhaust systems. This corrosion can shorten the lifespan of vehicles and necessitate more frequent repairs and maintenance. The cost of repairing salt-induced damage can be substantial for vehicle owners. Additionally, the resale value of cars can decrease due to corrosion-related issues.

Salt also has a damaging effect on road infrastructure, including bridges, overpasses, and the roads themselves. It can accelerate the deterioration of concrete and steel, leading to structural weaknesses. The cost of repairing and maintaining road infrastructure due to salt damage is substantial.

Municipalities and states spend millions of dollars annually to repair salt-related damages to roads and bridges, which adds a considerable burden to public budgets.

Alternatives to road salt

Salting roads is not friendly to our environment or wallets. However, the alternative is icy roads, which are dangerous. In response to these environmental and corrosion concerns, alternatives to traditional road salt are used in some instances.

Beet juice: Beet juice, often mixed with salt water, is an eco-friendly alternative. It lowers the freezing point of water and is less corrosive. It also adheres to the road surface better, reducing the amount needed.

Cheese brine: Some regions use waste water from cheese production for road treatment. Like beet juice, it's less harmful to the environment and can be a cost-effective solution.

Calcium magnesium acetate: This alternative is less corrosive and has a lower environmental impact, though it can be more expensive.

Of course, your safest option when there is ice or snow is to stay home. That protects your car’s value and your health. However, sometimes that is not possible and that’s when salt, beets, or cheese may come to your rescue.

Mike Szydlowski is a science teacher and zoo facilitator at Jefferson STEAM School.

TIME FOR A POP QUIZ

How does salt keep our roads safer?

At what temperature does salt lose its effectiveness for preventing freezing?

How does road salt affect soil and plant growth?

What are some environmentally-friendly alternatives to road salt?

What are the economic impacts of using road salt?

LAST WEEK'S QUIZ ANSWERS

What are the two main strategies insects use to survive winter?

Insects use two primary strategies to survive winter: avoidance and tolerance.

How do mosquitoes overwinter, and what impact does a harsh winter have on them?

Mosquitoes can overwinter in their larval stage, hibernating in frozen water bodies. While a harsh winter might delay their spring emergence slightly, they are surprisingly resilient and will return.

What is the survival mechanism of ticks in winter?

Ticks survive winter by going dormant or finding shelter in leaf litter or under snow, which acts as an insulator. This adaptation means that, even after a cold winter, tick populations can rebound quickly in spring — especially if conditions are moist and warm. However, a cold snap without snow cover could potentially reduce their numbers somewhat.

What adaptation helps the emerald ash borer larvae survive winter?

Emerald ash borer larvae survive harsh winter conditions by taking refuge beneath the bark of ash trees and producing antifreeze-like compounds, similar to glycerol. These compounds lower their freezing point, allowing them to endure cold temperatures.

Why might it be inaccurate to expect fewer insects in the summer following a cold winter?

The article suggests that despite a cold winter, most insects, including mosquitoes, ticks, and chiggers, have evolved various survival strategies to withstand winter conditions.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Counting the costs — financial and environmental — of salting our roads