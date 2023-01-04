‘Countless overdoses prevented’: Mass. drug bust yields 30 pounds of cocaine, 14K fentanyl pills

A Massachusetts man is facing criminal charges after a narcotics investigation ended in the seizure of a massive stash of cocaine, fentanyl pills, raw fentanyl, and hundreds of thousands of dollars in counterfeit currency, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Alonzo Williams, 51, of Springfield, was arrested and arraigned late last month on charges of possession of a firearm without a license, trafficking in fentanyl over 200 grams, trafficking in cocaine over 200 grams, trafficking in cocaine 18-36 grams, possession to distribute a Class A drug, according to Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni.

Detectives conducted a traffic stop of Williams on Dec. 22, 2022, and found him to be in possession of 136 grams of cocaine, Gulluni said. A subsequent search of his residence at 81 Bessemer Street in Springfield reportedly yielded 3,900 fentanyl pills, about 30 pounds of cocaine, 406 grams of raw fentanyl, a firearm, and about $190,000 in counterfeit cash.

Gulluni noted that the total street level value of this seizure exceeds $2 million and that the work of detectives likely saved many lives.

In a statement, Gulluni said, “This very significant narcotics supplier to both the Knox Street and Sycamore Street gangs is a continuation of our efforts in arresting, disrupting, and dismantling these highly dangerous and lethal drug trafficking organizations, who drive fear and violence in our community. We have begun educating the public on the dangers of pills containing fentanyl and how they are causing a rash of overdoses across the Commonwealth. With this interception of almost 14,000 of these pills, countless overdoses were surely prevented.”

Williams is currently being held on $75,000 bail.

He is due back in court on Jan. 24.

