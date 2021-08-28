CountPlus' (ASX:CUP) Dividend Will Be Increased To AU$0.015

Simply Wall St
·2 min read

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) will increase its dividend on the 13th of October to AU$0.015, which is 20% higher than last year. This takes the annual payment to 2.9% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

View our latest analysis for CountPlus

CountPlus' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, CountPlus' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 47.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 29% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

historic-dividend
historic-dividend

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from AU$0.08 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of AU$0.025. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 69% over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Earnings per share has been sinking by 18% over the last five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

Our Thoughts On CountPlus' Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We don't think CountPlus is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for CountPlus that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 13 beers, an empty table: A quiet but powerful way restaurants honor those killed in Kabul

    After 13 American soldiers died during a suicide bombing in Kabul, some US businesses have reserved 13 beers to honor the fallen soldiers.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks Begging to Be Bought

    Cathie Wood thinks these companies will beat the market. Here's why they could be big winners for you, too.

  • 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2029

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that demonstrated just how dominant dividend stocks are, relative to public companies that don't pay a dividend. Since most dividend stocks are profitable and have time-tested operating models, they're the ideal place for long-term investors and income seekers to park their money. The quandary for income seekers is that they want the most income possible with the least amount of risk.

  • Bitcoin Has No Value: People Bank's Of China Official Announces Further Crackdown

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and other cryptocurrencies "are not legal tenders and have no actual value support," according to Deputy Director of the Financial Consumer Rights Protection Bureau of the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) Yin Youping. What Happened: According to a report by local news outlet People's Daily Online, Youping said that cryptocurrencies are purely speculative assets. He also advised the public to increase its risk awareness and stay away from the crypto market to "protect their poc

  • 4 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 508% to 1,118% by 2024

    For the past 12 years, growth stocks have been all the rage on Wall Street. This shouldn't come as a surprise given that historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing measures from the Federal Reserve have made borrowing cheap. Typically, we see the fastest sales growth from smaller companies.

  • 3 Cannabis Stocks to Avoid Now

    If the government could just get out of the way of marijuana, it could realize its full potential as a massive growth opportunity. Unfortunately, a tax and regulatory morass on the state level, coupled with its continuing classification as an illegal substance federally, has put roadblocks in front of otherwise good pot stocks. Other cannabis stocks, however, seem to go out of their way to sabotage themselves and their investors.

  • Got $1,000? Buy This Hot Stock That Jumped 10X and Could Do It Again

    A stronger pace of growth in the future, thanks to solid demand, could send this tech stock's price much higher.

  • U.S. dollar offers clearest sign of what Wall Street really thinks about Powell’s Jackson Hole speech

    If there was any doubt that Federal Reserve Chairman's comments, delivered virtually at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday, were being interpreted as dovish, the dollar's reaction should clear up any questions.

  • 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks with Payout Ratio Less than 55%

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high-yield dividend stocks with payout ratio less than 55%. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks with Payout Ratio Less than 55%. Dividend stocks are among some of the most popular investment […]

  • Have $2,000? 2 Unbelievable Growth Stocks You Can Buy on Sale

    In the words of Warren Buffett, "Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down." While price alone should never determine whether you buy a stock, Buffett's sentiment is worth remembering for long-term investors. In today's rather turbulent market, while many stocks are overpriced, a number of top growth stocks with great underlying businesses have fallen from pandemic highs.

  • This Top Finance Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Finding strong, market-beating stocks with a positive earnings outlook becomes easier with the Zacks Rank.

  • Here is why Advanced Micro Devices' (NASDAQ:AMD) Earnings and Free Cash Flows Don't Match

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) recently released a strong earnings report, and the market responded by raising the share price. However, we think that shareholders should be aware of some other factors beyond the profit numbers.

  • Exciting Times are Coming For Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) roared back to life in 2021, reaching levels not seen in 5-years. Since then the stock has pulled back around the key level of US$13. With new models like F150 Lightning behind the corner and strategic investments like Rivian that are about to IPO, this situation mandates re-examination of the company's prospects.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 New Stocks Before They Leap Upwards

    Markets have posted solid year-to-date gains, even as we see occasional daily – or even weekly – losses. The upward trend has pushed the S&P up 20% for the year, and the NASDAQ up 17%. The generally rising equity environment is opening up plenty of new opportunities for investors. Opportunities come in many shapes and sizes, including newly public companies. With markets rising, IPO activity has also increased. Just in the first half of this year, there were 1,070 IPOs which raised a collective

  • Top Analyst Reports for Pfizer, AT&T & Intuit

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Pfizer Inc. (PFE), AT&T Inc. (T), and Intuit Inc. (INTU).

  • This Warren Buffett Dividend Stock Is Still Dirt Cheap

    Warren Buffett might not be as much of a value investor as he once was. The legendary investor also seems to prefer dividend stocks -- even though Berkshire itself has never paid a dividend. Most of the stocks Berkshire owns offer dividends.

  • Some Insiders and Traders Behave as if NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Nearing a Peak

    NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), has been stirring up the investment community. With a new government contract in the works, a high upswing since March, and differing market and insider sentiments, it is easy to imagine that investors want to make sense of the happenings in the $565b market capitalization company.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Just Blew Away Wall Street Expectations

    The second-quarter earnings season was packed with mostly good news for investors. Many of the market's biggest companies, from retailers to tech giants, raised their 2021 outlooks following a surprisingly strong first half of the year.

  • The Truth About Index Funds

    You may think you're diversified by buying an S&P 500 Index fund, but you're making a substantial wager on a handful of stocks.

  • Indian rupee posts best week in 4 months ahead of Jackson Hole speech

    The Indian rupee saw its biggest weekly gain in four months on Friday as investors unwound long dollar positions ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech later in the day. "There was sudden pressure to cut dollar longs in afternoon trade as investors are not certain the Fed will end up announcing anything concrete on asset purchase taper tonight," a senior trader at a private bank said. The Reserve Bank of India did not come in too strongly either to prevent rupee appreciation due to small market flows, the trader said, adding that sporadic dollar buying by state lenders could have been on behalf of the central bank.