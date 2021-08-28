CountPlus' (ASX:CUP) Dividend Will Be Increased To AU$0.015

CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) will increase its dividend on the 13th of October to AU$0.015, which is 20% higher than last year. This takes the annual payment to 2.9% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

CountPlus' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, CountPlus' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 47.7%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 29% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. The dividend has gone from AU$0.08 in 2011 to the most recent annual payment of AU$0.025. Dividend payments have fallen sharply, down 69% over that time. Declining dividends isn't generally what we look for as they can indicate that the company is running into some challenges.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Earnings per share has been sinking by 18% over the last five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this becomes a long term trend.

Our Thoughts On CountPlus' Dividend

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We don't think CountPlus is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for CountPlus that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

