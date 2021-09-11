CountPlus (ASX:CUP) Is Increasing Its Dividend To AU$0.015

The board of CountPlus Limited (ASX:CUP) has announced that the dividend on 13th of October will be increased to AU$0.015, which will be 20% higher than last year. Based on the announced payment, the dividend yield for the company will be 3.0%, which is fairly typical for the industry.

CountPlus' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. The last dividend was quite easily covered by CountPlus' earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 29.2%. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 34% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least 1 cut in the last 10 years. Since 2011, the first annual payment was AU$0.08, compared to the most recent full-year payment of AU$0.03. Doing the maths, this is a decline of about 9.3% per year. A company that decreases its dividend over time generally isn't what we are looking for.

The Dividend Has Limited Growth Potential

Given that the track record hasn't been stellar, we really want to see earnings per share growing over time. Earnings per share has been sinking by 18% over the last five years. A sharp decline in earnings per share is not great from from a dividend perspective. Even conservative payout ratios can come under pressure if earnings fall far enough. On the bright side, earnings are predicted to gain some ground over the next year, but until this turns into a pattern we wouldn't be feeling too comfortable.

In Summary

In summary, while it's always good to see the dividend being raised, we don't think CountPlus' payments are rock solid. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We don't think CountPlus is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 4 warning signs for CountPlus that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

