Is Countplus Limited (ASX:CUP) Investing Your Capital Efficiently?

Today we'll look at Countplus Limited (ASX:CUP) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

Firstly, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Countplus:

0.012 = AU$1.3m ÷ (AU$285m - AU$176m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Countplus has an ROCE of 1.2%.

Does Countplus Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. In this analysis, Countplus's ROCE appears meaningfully below the 16% average reported by the Professional Services industry. This could be seen as a negative, as it suggests some competitors may be employing their capital more efficiently. Regardless of how Countplus stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). It is likely that there are more attractive prospects out there.

Countplus's current ROCE of 1.2% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 5.8% ROCE. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Countplus's past growth compares to other companies.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. If Countplus is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

How Countplus's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities are short term bills and invoices that need to be paid in 12 months or less. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Countplus has current liabilities of AU$176m and total assets of AU$285m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 62% of its total assets. Current liabilities of this level result in a meaningful boost to Countplus's ROCE.

Our Take On Countplus's ROCE

