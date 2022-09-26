U.S., UK seek U.N. human rights debate about China's Xinjiang

FILE PHOTO: Security guards stand at the gates of what is officially known as a vocational skills education centre in Huocheng County
2
Emma Farge
·1 min read

By Emma Farge

GENEVA (Reuters) -Countries including the United States and the United Kingdom are calling for a debate at the U.N. Human Rights Council to discuss concerns about China's treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslims in the far western region of Xinjiang, a document showed and diplomats said on Monday.

A group of countries had been considering action at the ongoing council meeting in Geneva following the release of a much-anticipated U.N. report published last month which stipulates that "serious human rights violations have been committed" in Xinjiang that may amount to crimes against humanity.

China vigorously denies any abuses and has sent a government delegation to Geneva to counter what it claims are erroneous findings by the U.N. rights office and says it is "ready for the fight" if action is taken against it.

The so-called "draft decision" reviewed by Reuters seeks a debate during the council's next session that begins in February.

The 47-member council is deeply divided over the latest allegations against China, a 'P5' member with a permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council that has deep economic ties with many developing countries. The call for a debate is seen as a less confrontational option than a resolution which could have sought an investigation into the Xinjiang allegations.

(Reporting by Emma Farge, editing by Rachel More and Christian Schmollinger)

Recommended Stories

  • In Lebanon, boat tragedy kills 94 but others plan to migrate

    NAHR EL-BARED, Lebanon (AP) — Thousands of Palestinians held prayers on a small soccer field in a refugee camp in northern Lebanon on Saturday, to mourn one of the scores of migrants who died after their boat sank off Syria’s coast this week, even as others vowed to undertake the same perilous voyage. Palestinians suffer wide discrimination in Lebanon where they are deprived from doing specific jobs or own property and since the end of the 1975-90 civil war many have migrated.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Apple?

    As the highest-valued company in the world with a market cap of $2.5 trillion, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) regularly makes headlines. The launch has had highs and lows, with the costlier models seemingly outselling the base versions for the first time in years. Regardless of what might play out with Apple's latest iPhones, the company has consistently proven its resiliency in the market -- and that the MacBook manufacturer is an asset to any portfolio looking for long-term gains.

  • Central banks around the world are willing to risk recession to fight inflation — and early signs suggest widespread pain for everyone, everywhere

    More than 80 central banks are raising interest rates to cool inflation. The synchronized effort could send the global economy into a tailspin.

  • Russians protest, flee country as Putin's military mobilization begins; Blinken urges end to nuclear threats

    Russia's partial military mobilization aimed at slowing Ukraine's high-octane counteroffensive was in full swing Thursday.

  • Saudi Arabia vs USMNT: How to watch, live stream link, TV, team news

    Tuesday's edition of Saudi Arabia vs USMNT is going to be scrutinized as much as any friendly in recent United States men's national team history.

  • Iranian Director Asghar Farhadi Urges “Solidarity” With Protesters Following Death Of Mahsa Amini

    Oscar-winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi is imploring everyone worldwide to unite “in solidarity” with protesters following the death of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran’s morality police. In a video message on Instagram, Farhadi said, “You must have heard recent news from Iran and seen images of progressive and courageous women leading protests […]

  • Italy and Intel pick Veneto as preferred region for new chip plant - sources

    ROME (Reuters) -Mario Draghi's outgoing government and Intel have picked the town of Vigasio in the northeastern Veneto region as their preferred site for a new multibillion-euro chip factory in Italy, two people familiar with the matter said. Intel's investment in Italy is part of a wider plan announced by the U.S. chipmaker last March to invest as much as 80 billion euros ($77.5 billion) over the next decade in building capacity across Europe. With an initial investment worth some 4.5 billion euros expected to rise over time, Intel has said the Italian plant would create 1,500 jobs plus an additional 3,500 jobs across suppliers and partners, with operations to start between 2025 and 2027.

  • Italians cast their votes in crucial election

    Italians voted Sunday in an election that could move the country’s politics sharply toward the right during a critical time for Europe, with war in Ukraine fueling skyrocketing energy bills and testing the West's resolve to stand united against Russian aggression.

  • Here to stay? China's cityscapes transformed by thousands of COVID test booths

    A thousand days since the World Health Organization (WHO) was told of a "viral pneumonia" in central China, many countries have returned to pre-COVID-19 life. Not so China itself - in cities big or small, routine PCR testing is the new normal. On Dec. 31, 2019, the WHO's office in China was informed of cases of pneumonia of an unknown cause in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei province.

  • Sham referendums: Russian occupiers stage a farce with fake employees near ZNPP

    VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - MONDAY, 26 SEPTEMBER 2022, 10:47 Russian invaders continue to stage "referendum" in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast: they have staged another show near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), posing an invited crowd for the personnel of the nuclear plant.

  • Croatia, Dutch advance in Nations League; France loses

    Croatia and the Netherlands finished warming up for the World Cup in style on Sunday by winning their last Nations League games to qualify for the Final Four tournament next year. Croatia topped Group A1 by winning 3-1 in Austria to relegate the hosts to the second tier of the Nations League, while the unbeaten Dutch defeated visiting Belgium 1-0 and won Group A4 with 16 points — six more than second-place Belgium.

  • Chronically ill surgeon mobilized in Russia’s Sverdlovsk

    Russian military commissars in Azbest, Sverdlovsk Oblast, mobilized a 59-year-old hearing-impaired and partially blind surgeon suffering from skin cancer, independent Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta reported on Sept. 25.

  • Iran “regrets” diplomatic row with Ukraine

    The Iranian Foreign Ministry said it “regrets” the deterioration of bilateral relations with Ukraine, the Reuters news agency reported on Sept. 24.

  • 'I love being with her': Trump says in new book that New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman is like his 'psychiatrist'

    In her book, Haberman wrote that she was often asked to "decipher" Trump's actions, "but the truth is, ultimately, almost no one really knows him."

  • Blinken: US has told Russia to ‘stop the loose talk’ on nuclear weapons

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. has told Russian officials to “stop the loose talk” on potential use of nuclear weapon, following reports that the Biden administration has privately warned the Kremlin to stamp out the escalatory rhetoric. Blinken told CBS “60 Minutes” host Scott Pelley in an interview aired Sunday that the…

  • As Russian Losses Mount in Ukraine, Putin Gets More Involved in War Strategy

    WASHINGTON — President Vladimir Putin of Russia has thrust himself more directly into strategic planning for the war in Ukraine in recent weeks, American officials said, including rejecting requests from his commanders on the ground that they be allowed to retreat from the vital southern city of Kherson. A withdrawal from Kherson would allow the Russian military to pull back across the Dnieper River in an orderly way, preserving its equipment and saving the lives of soldiers. But such a retreat

  • Complaints about Russia's chaotic mobilisation grow louder

    LONDON (Reuters) -The strongly pro-Kremlin editor of Russia's state-run RT news channel expressed anger on Saturday that enlistment officers were sending call-up papers to the wrong men, as frustration about a military mobilisation grew. Wednesday's announcement of Russia's first public mobilisation since World War Two, to shore up its faltering Ukraine war, has triggered a rush for the border, the arrests of over 1,000 protesters, and unease in the wider population. It is also attracting criticism from the Kremlin's own official supporters, something almost unheard of in Russia since the invasion began.

  • Philippines' Marcos Seeks Russian Fuel

    The Philippines is holding talks to buy fuel and other key commodities from Russia, despite international sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine. Bloomberg's Shery Ahn spoke to Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in New York, and he says the country's national interest overrides potential concerns over the war. Marcos also says he is open to renewing talks with China on joint oil and gas exploration in the South China Sea.

  • Trump’s ‘Special Master’ Delay Is Already Backfiring

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFormer President Donald Trump has learned time and again that the best way to kill legal action is to first delay it. And while Trump’s “special master” gambit initially showed promise in that regard, the tactic may have actually backfired and put him on a fast-track collision course with the federal government he once led.Two separate court decisions last week have empowered the FBI to move swiftly in its investigation against Trump for

  • Cowardly Senator Shamed into Admitting Trump Can’t Declassify Documents by Thoughts Alone

    “Senator, that was a rhetorical question. You know that a president can’t declassify documents by thinking about it.”