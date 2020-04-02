Countries, cities, and health authorities all over the world are reconsidering their coronavirus advice that most people don't need to wear masks

Romeo Ranoco/Reuters

Health authorities are reconsidering their guidance that told most people not to wear masks during the coronavirus outbreak.



While health bodies across Europe and the US had told people not to wear masks unless they had symptoms or were treating the infected.

The WHO and US CDC are now reconsidering, while others have already gone further, as studies suggest people wearing masks, even if they have no symptoms, can slow the virus spread.



Austria and Israel have announced new rules requiring people to cover their faces outside.

Most authorities are considering asking people to wear non-medical masks or use things like clothing cover their faces, so that surgical masks can be reserved for health workers.



Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Countries, states, and cities around the world are starting to rethink their guidance that had said wearing masks and facial coverings is not necessary for most people during the coronavirus for most people.

Health authorities in Europe and the US, as well as the WHO, have said that wearing a mask is not necessary unless you already have symptoms, or work in a job that involves caring for the infected.

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) states that "You do not need to wear a facemask unless you are caring for someone who is sick (and they are not able to wear a facemask)."

N95 respiration masks at a laboratory of 3M, in Minnesota, US, on March 4, 2020. More

Reuters/Nicholas Pfosi

In a tweet in late February, the US Surgeon General wrote: "STOP BUYING MASKS! They are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus."

Now the WHO and CDC are reassessing advice about masks and facial coverings, alongside officials in some US states and some European governments. The Surgeon General also said this week he is looking again at his position.

A panel of advisors to the WHO is now assessing whether the virus can spread further than previously thought through the air. The chair of that panel told the BBC that the findings could change their advice.

"The WHO is opening up its discussion again looking at the new evidence to see whether or not there should be a change in the way it's recommending masks should be used," Professor David Heymann said.

The CDC too may start urging Americans to cover their faces in public, according to The Washington Post. Two federal officials told the Post that the CDC is debating a policy change, which would tell people to use clothing and other materials to keep proper masks free for medical staff.

Hanno Kautz, a spokesman for Germany's health ministry, said the country also might consider requiring people to wear non-medical masks when going to supermarkets.

The empty Brandenburg Gate is pictured during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Berlin, Germany, March 25, 2020. More

Fabrizio Bensch/Reuters

It would be following neighbouring Austria, which announced on Monday a new rule requiring people to wear masks when they go outside.

Sebastian Kurz, the chancellor of Austria, noted that masks are "alien to our culture," but said the country needed to try and find new ways of fighting the virus.

So far, advice in countries like Germany has been in line with that issued in some other European states. For example, Ireland's health service says that "using masks is unlikely to be of any benefit if you are not sick," and there is similar advice from UK health authorities.

But three European countries — Slovakia, the Czech Republic, and Bosnia-Herzegovina — have already made the wearing of face masks in public a requirement, according to The Financial Times.

Health care professionals test for COVID-19 at the ProHEALTH testing site in Jericho, New York on March 24, 2020. More

Steve Pfost/Newsday RM via Getty Images

In the US, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said he could not wait any longer for new advice from the CDC and told everyone to start wearing masks.