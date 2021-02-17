Countries to get confirmation in days, weeks on timing and doses of COVAX vaccines: PAHO director

FILE PHOTO: Director of the Pan American Health Organization Etienne, makes declarations to the media during a meeting of Public Health ministers of the Mercosur trade block to discuss policies to deal with the Zika virus, in Montevideo

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Countries participating in the COVAX vaccine mechanism will receive confirmation in the next days and weeks of the timeline and number of doses for the first vaccine shipments, the director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday.

Countries should expect that the first vaccine deployments will be small due to limited global supplies, PAHO director Carissa Etienne said in a virtual briefing, adding that 160 million doses would be distributed in the first semester.

(Reporting by Cassandra Garrison)

