Which countries have flattened the curve?

A number of countries around the world have been lockdown for weeks in an effort to "flatten the curve" and reduce the spread of coronavirus. Flattening the curve does not necessarily mean seeing a decrease in total cases right away; it would first produce a decline in the number of new cases, which should result in fewer hospitalizations and death in the weeks that follow.

By flattening the curve, officials hope to ensure that the health care system doesn't become overwhelmed and unable to help those who need it. With some of the most affected countries like Spain and Italy on lockdown for weeks, many are wondering if their efforts are actually working.

Here's what data from Johns Hopkins can show us:

Italy - lockdown since March 9

Italy has been under a nationwide lockdown for about four weeks and the country has begun to flatten the curve. Italy hit its apparent peak in daily cases on March 20, with more than 6,000 new cases that day. On March 29 and 30, Italy saw a drop in daily cases for two consecutive days.

Since then, the number of daily cases has stayed between 4,000 and about 4,800. When looking at the growth of the virus over time in Italy, it appears the curve is flattening.

italy-curve.jpg

A chart of Italy's daily new coronavirus cases (top) and a logarithmic graph, as of April 4, show the daily increase in cases has slowed, and the country seems to be "flattening the curve." There are still over 4,000 new cases each day, but there has not been a massive spike in new cases in recent days. Johns Hopkins Spain – lockdown since March 15

Spain now has more confirmed cases than Italy, with over 135,000. A peak in daily cases occurred on the March 24, with more than 9,000 cases reported that day. However, the daily increase has continue to drop in recent days. Starting on April 1, Spain saw a drop in daily cases for four consecutive days.

Similar to Italy, when looking at a graph of the virus' spread over time, it appears Spain is starting to flatten the curve.

spain-curve.jpg

A chart of Spain's daily new coronavirus cases (top) and a logarithmic graph, as of April 4, show the daily number of new cases has slowed, although there are still more than 5,000 new cases per day, and the country seems to be "flattening the curve." Johns Hopkins France – lockdown since March 17

France has been on lockdown for about the same amount of time as Spain. The growth of the virus has been steady recently, except for a spike on April 3, which could have been caused by new reporting measures. Last week, the country also saw a spike in deaths after the health ministry began including nursing home fatalities in its data, according to Reuters.

After the spike on April 3, the number of daily cases dropped substantially, with just about 3,000 new cases on April 4. If this steady number of daily cases continues, the country will flatten its curve.

screen-shot-2020-04-06-at-9-31-38-am.png

France's curve has not completely flattened (as of April 4) but the daily increases have started to slow, save for April 3 when the number of new cases jumped, possibly due to a backlog of cases being reported. Johns Hopkins China – partial lockdown since January 23