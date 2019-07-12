The countries making it easier for you to visit

Stuffy bureaucrats and lengthy waits at visa offices are becoming a thing of the past – thankfully





It can be easy, in this time of political turbulence, to see walls rising wherever you look – from the physical barrier that the US president wants to build on the Mexican border to the metaphorical type that may yet appear between this country and continental Europe, particularly if the Brexit stalemate resolves itself as a no-deal departure come October 31.

But whatever your stance on Britain’s future relationship with Brussels, red tape and paperwork are rarely friends of the traveller – and those who perceive the planet to be narrowing may fear a coming era of trickier journeys and delays at airport passport desks.

And yet, travel is – in certain places – becoming easier, as countries seek to lure visitors who have not previously considered their cities or key sites. One of these is Uzbekistan – which, in February, introduced visa-free entry for stays of up to 30 days, for citizens of 45 countries, including the UK.

This means straightforward access to places on the fabled Silk Road, such as the grand city of Samarkand, with its shrines and madrasas (colleges).

Silk Road cities, like Khiva, are now easier to discover Credit: GETTY More

Kazakhstan, land of futuristic skyscrapers and Borat, signed a visa-free arrangement with the UK in 2014 (for stays up to 30 days) and now three of the five Central Asian “stans” can be visited without a visa (the third being Kyrgyzstan). It has been suggested that Tajikistan could follow suit in the coming years (it currently uses an e-visa system).

Of course, if a landlocked Central Asian republic is not to your taste, there is always notably sea-facing Vietnam, which introduced a visa-waiver policy for 24 nations in 2015. Initially, this was to be a year-long experiment, but the trial has been such a success that, last summer, it was extended until June 2021 (and is likely to become permanent). At present, it lets British passport holders stay for up to 15 days; long enough to see the core attractions. If you are planning a more detailed odyssey, you can apply online (at https://evisa.xuatnhapcanh.gov.vn) for a 30-day e-visa (for US$25/£20).

A fruit seller in Hoi An, Vietnam Credit: GETTY More

Sri Lanka also intends to open its doors a little wider. It had planned to install a free visa-on-arrival scheme for citizens of 36 countries (including the UK) at the start of May – but put the idea on ice following the terror attacks in Colombo and Negombo on Easter Sunday. Recent murmurs from its Ministry of Foreign Affairs suggest the delay will be temporary.