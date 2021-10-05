The countries with the most politicians named in the Pandora Papers

Shawna Chen
·1 min read
In this article:
The Ukrainian president may have pledged to reform the country's corrupt system of politics, but the Pandora Papers tell a different story.

Driving the news: Ukraine is the country with the highest number of politicians named in the leak of offshore data, which implicates hundreds of people linked to offshore companies — including President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Context: Zelensky had campaigned on cleaning up Ukraine's oligarch-dominated system. He'd pushed to set himself apart from politicians like incumbent Petro Poroshenko, who hid offshore assets, the Guardian notes.

  • But the Pandora Papers revealed that Zelenski was involved with a network of offshore companies, which he co-owned with friends and business partners.

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Dave Lawler: Zelensky is one of several politicians who campaigned on anti-corruption platforms — others include Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan — who will now be facing questions over undisclosed wealth tied to them or their close associates.

By the numbers: Ukraine leads with 38 politicians named in the Pandora Papers. The top five are ...

  • Ukraine: 38

  • Russia: 19

  • Honduras: 11

  • United Arab Emirates: 11

  • Nigeria: 10

