What countries have nuclear weapons, and where are they?

Miles A. Pomper, Senior Fellow, James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, Middlebury and Vasilii Tuganov, Graduate Research Assistant at James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies, Middlebury
·4 min read
<span class="caption">A U.S. Air Force jet performs a test drop of a B61-12 bomb in December 2021. That bomb can contain a nuclear warhead for use in wartime.</span> <span class="attribution"><a class="link " href="https://discover.lanl.gov/news/1220-b61-12-reaches-milestone" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Los Alamos National Laboratory">Los Alamos National Laboratory</a></span>
A U.S. Air Force jet performs a test drop of a B61-12 bomb in December 2021. That bomb can contain a nuclear warhead for use in wartime. Los Alamos National Laboratory

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has raised fears among the public about the use of nuclear weapons in Europe or against the United States. This level of concern has not been seen since the end of the Cold War.

NATO countries have been taken aback by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s implied threats to use nuclear weapons against “whoever interferes with us” in Ukraine, and his placement of additional nuclear officers on shifts under a “special regime of combat duty.”

Both Russia and the U.S. have thousands of nuclear weapons, most of which are five or more times more powerful than the atomic bombs that leveled Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. These include about 1,600 weapons on standby on each side that are capable of hitting targets across the globe.

Those numbers are near the limits permitted under the 2011 New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty, often called “New START,” which is the only currently active nuclear arms control treaty between Russia and the U.S. Their arsenals include intercontinental ballistic missiles, better known as ICBMs, and submarine-launched ballistic missiles, as well as missiles launched from specialized aircraft. Many of those missiles can be equipped with multiple nuclear warheads that can independently hit different locations.

To ensure that countries follow the limits on warheads and missiles, the treaty includes methods for both sides to monitor and verify compliance. By 2018, both Russia and the U.S. had met their obligations under the New START, and in early 2021 the treaty was extended for five more years.

Both nations’ nuclear arsenals also include hundreds of shorter-range nuclear weapons, which are not covered by any treaty. Currently, Russia has nearly 2,000 of those, about 10 times as many as the United States, according to the most widely cited nongovernmental estimates.

About half of the roughly 200 U.S. shorter-range weapons are believed to be deployed in five NATO countries in Europe: Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey – though the U.S. does not confirm or deny their locations. In wartime, allied planes would take off from those locations and fly toward their targets before dropping the bombs.

Two other NATO members, France and the United Kingdom, also possess their own nuclear arsenals. They have several hundred nuclear weapons each – far fewer than the nuclear superpowers. France has both submarine-launched nuclear missiles and airplane-launched nuclear cruise missiles; the United Kingdom has only submarine-launched nuclear weapons. Both countries have publicly disclosed the size and nature of their arsenals, but neither country is or has been a party to U.S.-Russian arms control agreements.

The U.S., U.K. and France protect other NATO allies under their “nuclear umbrellas” in line with the NATO commitment that an attack on any one ally will be viewed as an attack on the entire alliance.

China’s nuclear arsenal is currently similar in size to the U.K. and French arsenals. But it’s growing rapidly, and some U.S. officials fear China is seeking parity with the United States. China, France and the U.K. are not subject to any arms control treaties.

India, Pakistan and Israel have dozens of nuclear weapons each. None of them has signed the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, in which signatories agree to limit the ownership of nuclear weapons to the five permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, each of which possessed nuclear weapons before it was signed.

North Korea, which also has dozens of nuclear weapons, signed that treaty in 1985 but withdrew in 2003. North Korea has repeatedly tested nuclear weapons and the missiles to carry them.

There used to be nuclear weapons in other places, too. At the time the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, the republics that became Belarus, Ukraine and Kazakhstan had former Soviet nuclear weapons on their territory. In exchange for international assurances for their security, all three countries transferred their weapons to Russia.

Fortunately, none of these weapons have been used in war since the U.S. bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. But as recent events remind us, the risk of their use remains a frightening possibility.

This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Miles A. Pomper, Middlebury and Vasilii Tuganov, Middlebury.

Read more:

Miles A. Pomper and CNS receive funding from several NATO governments. He is a Senior Fellow with CNS.

Vasilii Tuganov receives funding from the Institute of International Education as a Fulbright Visiting Graduate Student and Edmund Muskie Professional Fellowships program participant. He works for CNS as a Graduate Research Assistant.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine war casts shadow over Ramadan amid soaring prices

    Muslim-majority nations, including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Syria and the United Arab Emirates, declared that the holy month of Ramadan, when the faithful observe a dawn-to-dusk fast, would begin at sunrise Saturday. Many had been hoping for a more cheerful Ramadan, after the coronavirus pandemic cut off the world’s 2 billion Muslims from cherished Ramadan rituals for the past two years. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi and de facto leader of the United Arab Emirates, congratulated Muslims on the arrival of Ramadan.

  • Russia blames Ukraine for fuel depot blast; Kyiv denies role

    A fiery explosion rocked a Russian fuel depot near the border around dawn Friday, and Moscow said Ukraine had attacked the facility, but Kyiv denied any involvement. There was no independent confirmation of details about the incident. Regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said two Ukrainian helicopter gunships had flown at low altitude and struck the facility in the city of Belgorod north of the border, triggering the blast and fire.

  • Russia aims Ukraine disinformation at Spanish speakers

    Though Russia is the country that invaded its neighbor Ukraine, the Kremlin’s version relentlessly warns social media users across Latin America that the U.S. is the bigger problem. The article, originally posted in late February on Twitter by RT en Español, is intended for an audience half a world away from the fighting in Kyiv and Mariupol. As that war rages, Russia is launching falsehoods into the feeds of Spanish-speaking social media users in nations that already have long records of distrusting the U.S. The aim is to gain support in those countries for the Kremlin’s war and stoke opposition against America’s response.

  • WH: Intelligence that Russian officials are afraid to tell Putin truth about invasion shows it was a 'strategic failure'

    During the White House press briefing on Wednesday, communications director Kate Bedingfield said that intelligence reports indicating that Russian advisors are misleading Russian President Vladimir Putin about the extent of losses in Ukraine, shows that the invasion has been a “strategic failure” for him.

  • Taiwan studying Ukraine war tactics, discussing with U.S.

    Taiwan's defence ministry has set up a working group to study the tactics of the war in Ukraine, including how the country has been able to hold out against Russia, and has been discussing this with the United States, its minister said on Thursday. Taiwan, claimed by China as its own territory, has raised its alert level since the Russian invasion, wary of Beijing possibly making a similar move on the island, though it has reported no signs this is about to happen. The possible impact of the war on China's military thinking on Taiwan, and how China could attack the island, has been widely debated in official circles in Taipei.

  • Opinion: Russian people urgently need asylum protection, too

    While the whole world is focused on Ukrainians suffering death and injury at the hands of Putin, there are Russians too who are in urgent need of protection.

  • Russia wants to clone popular services like the Google Play Store – good luck with that

    Software developers and engineers in Russia have been given an impossible task by the goons in Vladimir Putin’s government. It’s basically an end of days assignment, reflecting the severity of Mother Russia having been decoupled from the rest of the world following its shocking and disastrous invasion of Ukraine. In the weeks since then, popular … The post Russia wants to clone popular services like the Google Play Store – good luck with that appeared first on BGR.

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: EU stockpiling drugs in case of nuclear strike

    Red Cross halts 'impossible' evacuation in besieged Mariupol Ukrainian helicopters blow up fuel depot in daring dawn raid China's huge cyberattack against Ukraine days before invasion Vladimir Putin 'visited by cancer doctor 35 times' How Russia is turning into North Korea

  • How many nuclear weapons are there in the world? 9 countries with most nukes amid Third World War fears

    New focus on nuclear arsenals after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

  • War in Ukraine fuels fears among draft-age Russian youths

    As Moscow's forces bog down in Ukraine, many young Russians of draft age are increasingly jittery about the prospect of being sent into combat. Making those fears particularly acute is an annual spring conscription that begins Friday and aims to round up 134,500 men for a one-year tour of military duty. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu pledged at a meeting of the military brass this week that the new recruits won't be sent to front lines or “hot spots.”

  • ‘Butcher of Mariupol’ targeted in new swathe of sanctions by UK

    The Foreign Office said Mizintsev is the Chief of the National Defence Command and Control Centre, where Russian military operations are planned and controlled. It accused him of “using reprehensible tactics, including shelling civilian centres in both Aleppo in 2015-16 and now in Mariupol - where atrocities are being perpetuated against Ukrainian people”. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also announced 14 new sanctions on Russian”propagandists and state media” who she claimed were spreading “lies and deceit” about Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

  • This Major Grocery Meat Company Is Part Of A Huge Bird Flu Epidemic

    The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently confirmed that the bird flu has been detected in 17 million birds on farms across the U.S., threatening the supply.The highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has not been detected in any humans yet, and the CDC says there is no immediate public health concern, but Jennie-O—a brand under the company Hormel Foods and sold in grocery stores around the U.S.—has had some of its flocks become infected. Farms in over 20 other states have als

  • Somalia's next peacekeeping mission: will it change anything?

    For 15 years, African soldiers have rotated through Somalia as part of a 20,000-strong force mandated by the United Nations to protect the fragile central government from an Islamist insurgency.

  • Russia praises India's neutral stance on Ukraine fighting

    Russia's foreign minister lauded India for not judging in a "one-sided way" as he discussed Moscow's military involvement in Ukraine with his Indian counterpart on Friday, after Washington urged New Delhi to use its leverage with Russia to end the war. Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said ties between the two countries have sustained them through difficult times in the past.

  • Pelosi on Whether Clarence Thomas Should Recuse Himself or Resign: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

    The top Democrat in the House of Representatives is hesitant to take a stand on the Supreme Court justice in light of his wife's efforts to overturn the election results

  • Apple's new iPad Air is $30 off, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

    This week's best tech deals include $30 off the 2022 iPad Air, $50 off Bose's QuietComfort 45 headphones and 58 percent off Amazon's Echo Buds.

  • Live updates: Russian invasion of Ukraine

    The latest:UN: Over 4.1 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian invasion beganRussia's powerful friends come to its sideRussian troops leaving Chernobyl, Ukrainian nuclear operator saysU.S. announces new sanctions on Russian technology sectorPutin threatens to cut gas exports unless countries pay in rublesStay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePutin orders 134,500 new conscripts into Russian armyUN: Over 4 million refugees hav

  • Fifa criticised for allowing Russian delegates at congress

    There will be no representative from the Ukrainian FA in Qatar

  • Blue Origin launches 6 passengers to edge of space and back

    The company has now launched four crewed New Shepard commercial space missions.

  • Democrats Worry That What Happens in Nevada Won't Stay in Nevada

    LAS VEGAS — Scars from the coronavirus pandemic are still visible here. Housing prices skyrocketed, with rents rising faster than almost anywhere else in the country. Roughly 10,000 casino workers remain out of work. Gas prices, now more than $5 a gallon, are higher than in every other state except California. Amid a flagging economy, the state Democrats held up as a national model for more than a decade — registering and turning out first-time voters — has become the epitome of the party’s diff