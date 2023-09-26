Here are the countries offering to help Kenya take on deadly gangs in Haiti

Jacqueline Charles
·7 min read
0
Haiti National Police

At least a dozen nations have told the United States that they will join the effort to help Haiti tackle the unchecked gang violence engulfing the country, pending a United Nations Security Council resolution authorizing a foreign intervention led by the government of Kenya.

The U.S., which along with Ecuador has authored a draft resolution for the Security Council, is expected to seek approval for it as early as this week after working behind the scenes to build support both among the council’s 15 members and in the wider international community.

For now, the Biden administration is remaining tight-lipped on which countries have pledged to provide support, saying only that as the lead nation, Kenya is expected to be the largest contributor with 1,000 police officers and troops.

But the Miami Herald has learned through several diplomatic sources which countries have stated a willingness so far to contribute to the mission, in the form of equipment, money or boots on the ground.

Besides The Bahamas, Jamaica and Antigua and Barbuda, which had previously announced their intent to take part in the mission, the others are Italy, Spain, Mongolia, Senegal, Belize, Suriname, Guatemala and Peru.

Spain’s Acting Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares Bueno, publicly expressed his support last week, telling reporters in a press conference that his government, a previous financial supporter of Haiti, is waiting for the Security Council’s decision to determine the specifics of its assistance.

The English-speaking Central American nation of Belize also expressed a similar sentiment during a meeting hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York. In a symbolic gesture, Belize offered to deploy up to 50 uniformed personnel to help the Multinational Security Support Mission. But its participation, a source knowledgeable about the offer said, will depend on the U.N. resolution and on how the mission will be paid for. The decision on whether its personnel will be police or military, will be decided once the mission is defined.

Antigua, located in the Eastern Caribbean, also is waiting to decide on how many people it will deploy, while The Bahamas, which announced a deployment of 150 individuals in August, is also waiting for the U.N. vote to finalize its support.

“The Bahamas looks forward to working with Kenya and other partners in Haiti to assist in efforts to bring about peace and stability,” the foreign ministry said, while urging passage of the resolution by the Security Council.

Two other countries that are also looking at deploying boots on the ground are Suriname, the Dutch-speaking country in South America, and Rwanda, where French is an official language alongside English.

While Rwandan President Paul Kagame expressed his support for Haiti during a meeting of Caribbean leaders in Trinidad in July, his country was not among the 34 nations represented Friday around the table during the security meeting inside a ballroom at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel in Manhattan.

Kagame has faced mounting criticism over accusations that democracy is backsliding in his African nation due to his support for rebels in neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo, treatment of journalists and arrests of critics. One of them was Paul Rusesabagina, whose heroic efforts to save some of the minority Tutsi population during the 1994 genocide inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda.” Rusesabagina’s high-profile 2020 arrest in Rwanda drew international condemnatio and increased scrutiny by members of Congress, who will need to sign off on U.S. support for the Kenya-led mission.

One source said the African nation, which participated in the last U.N. peacekeeping mission in Haiti, has discussed sending up to 500 uniformed personnel.

“There were offers of support from Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Caribbean,” Assistant Secretary of State Brian Nichols said last week at a press conference, where he and Acting Deputy Secretary of State Victoria Nuland declined to name countries. “People were coming up to us ... saying, ‘Hey, we’re in, we’re going to support; we are going to provide troops, we’re going to provide police, we’re going to provide money.’ ”

In recent weeks, the security situation in Haiti has rapidly deteriorated, with tens of thousands of Haitians forced out of their homes by armed gunmen, who control large swaths of the Haitian capital. Over the weekend, gunmen with the Canaan gang twice attacked the town of Saut-d’eau just north of Port-au-Prince. On Monday night, the same gang invaded the town of Mirebalais in the Central Plateau. The country’s largest medical facility, the University Hospital, was hit by a hail of bullets.

In a speech to the U.N. last week, Haiti Prime Minister Ariel Henry said the recent attacks by armed gangs, which control at least 80% of the capital, had led to a new humanitarian crisis. Displaced Haitians are now occupying more than two dozen schools in metropolitan Port-au-Prince under “subhuman conditions.”

“We are not here to make up for or justify the past,” he said. “We are here to ask friendly countries to understand there is something urgent to be done to benefit the people of Haiti.”

Nearly a year after he first made the request for a multinational force, he reiterated the call for the Security Council to authorize the deployment of a mission” to help bolster the Haiti National Police force.

During the meeting on the escalating security crisis in Haiti, U.S. officials announced that the administration would work with Congress to secure $100 million in funding for the Kenya-led mission. The Pentagon is also prepared to provide “robust enabling support,” the U.S. secretary of state said, including planning assistance, intelligence, airlifts, communications and medical support.

On Monday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Kenya’s Defense Minister Aden Duale signed a bilateral defense agreement in Nairobi, Kenya’s capital, paving the way for assistance.

Kenya’s President, William Ruto, had said that in order for his country to commit to lead a security intervention to help Haiti’s police force disarm gangs, he would need, along with a Security Council resolution, at least 2,000 uniformed personnel. He also wants to see more support, especially from the region.

Latin American experts have said that given the ongoing crime challenges in many of the countries, governments cannot afford to spare law enforcement officers for what the U.S. has described as a police mission.

Haiti observers have said that given the complexity of the country’s gang crisis and terrain, any security mission should consist of military personnel. Kenya, which sent an assessment delegation to Port-au-Prince in August, is now looking at not just deploying members of its specialized border police unit, but also soldiers, a source familiar with the discussions told the Herald.

“There’s a range of how countries operate,” Nuland said. “There are a number of countries, including the Kenyans, that have high-end police.... So I think the majority you will see will be in that category. But there are countries that will want to contribute that only have military to offer. So it’ll be an integrated force.”

Nuland declined to discuss the proposed force’s strength, saying she will not get into the overall size, and once the resolution passes, the U.S. will work with the Kenyans on what their needs are and then make the rounds among nations.

“The Kenyans have not yet provided the full list of what they need, so that’s one of the reasons why people haven’t been able to define their contributions more specifically,” Nichols said. “The Kenyans have committed that they’re going to get their asks ready so that we can really inventory what the needs are and what people will bring to the table.”

Recommended Stories

  • Former VP Mike Pence: I would 'absolutely' replace Jerome Powell as Fed Chair

    Former Vice President and Republican presidential candidate Mike Pence stated that the Federal Reserve needs new leadership.

  • Uber is getting tighter with taxi companies

    When Uber first launched its ride-hailing service, the company was more pariah than partner to the taxi industry. Uber announced Tuesday a multi-year partnership with Los Angeles Yellow Cab and its five partner taxi fleets in Southern California. Under the arrangement, taxi drivers will have access to Uber trip referrals in Los Angeles, Orange and San Diego counties.

  • I've flown over 30,000 miles in the past year — these are the 9 things I always pack

    Compression packing cubes and a supportive pillow are among my favorite travel companions.

  • The FTC accuses Amazon of 'monopolistic practices' in long-expected antitrust suit

    Amazon filed a long-awaited antitrust lawsuit against Amazon today.

  • Deepfake election risks trigger EU call for more generative AI safeguards

    The European Union has warned more needs to be done to address the risks that widely accessible generative AI tools may pose to free and fair debate in democratic societies, with the bloc's values and transparency commissioner highlighting AI-generated disinformation as a potential threat to elections ahead of the pan-EU vote to choose a new European Parliament next year. Giving an update on the the bloc's voluntary Code of Practice on Disinformation in a speech today, Vera Jourova welcomed initial efforts by a number of mainstream platforms to address the AI risks by implementing safeguards to inform users about the "synthetic origin of content posted online", as she put it. The AI giant is not a signatory to the bloc's anti-disinformation Code -- as yet -- so is likely to be facing pressure to get on board with the effort.

  • Found: Live from TechCrunch Disrupt with cybersecurity trailblazer Window Snyder from Thistle Technologies

    The Found team recorded this episode live from TechCrunch Disrupt. Hosts Dom-Madori Davis and Becca Szkutak sat down with Window Snyder, a trailblazer in the cybersecurity industry who has dedicated her decades-long career to ensuring the internet and our devices are secure. Snyder talked about why after years of working at companies like Apple, Microsoft, Fastly and Square now was the right time to launch her startup, Thistle, which looks to build the security infrastructure needed to keep internet-connected smart devices safe.

  • LinkedIn adds accessibility features with the help of Microsoft’s Immersive Reader

    LinkedIn has added new accessibility options. Features like text-to-speech and real-time translations should make it easier for more users to engage with articles and newsletters.

  • Editors’ picks: 15 things Yahoo staffers tried and loved in September

    Just a few of the things we've 'fall'en for this month: A gorgeous trench coat, sleek carryall bag and an extendable massage gun.

  • TikTok’s favorite (and most comfortable) sneaker is finally back in stock in all sizes

    This adidas best seller is comfy, stylish, comes in a wide size range for all genders and, best of all, pairs perfectly with everything you already own.

  • 2023-24 Fantasy Basketball Drafts: Shooting guard preview

    Check out our latest position preview for 2023-24 fantasy basketball drafts, the shooting guards.

  • The FTC just hit Amazon with a major antitrust lawsuit

    The Federal Trade Commission made its big move against online shopping giant Amazon on Tuesday, accusing the company of illegally stifling competition on its way to becoming a ubiquitous retail presence and one of the world's most valuable companies. Attorneys genderal from 17 states joined the FTC in the lawsuit, alleging that Amazon leverages a "set of interlocking anticompetitive and unfair strategies" to maintain a monopoly. "The complaint sets forth detailed allegations noting how Amazon is now exploiting its monopoly power to enrich itself while raising prices and degrading service for the tens of millions of American families who shop on its platform and the hundreds of thousands of businesses that rely on Amazon to reach them," FTC Chair Lina M. Khan said.

  • Photo-sharing app Lapse hits top of the App Store by forcing you to invite your friends

    Forget invite-only social apps, Lapse is testing a new technique to acquire its users: it forces you to invite your friends in order to get in. The reinvention of a social camera app first introduced in 2021, Lapse is now king of the U.S. App Store after having jumped from No. 118 Overall earlier this month to reach No. 1. The app offers a similar experience to other mobile apps that attempted to recreate the disposable camera experience, like Dispo and Later Cam, with some tweaks.

  • Get this OBD II scanner for less than $20 right now on Amazon

    The Ancel AD310 OBD II Scanner is currently a fantastic deal, offering a substantial 35% discount from its original price of $24.99.

  • 007 movie stunt driver Jessica Hawkins is first woman in years to test in Formula One

    Aston Martin driver ambassador and former W Series racer Jessica Hawkins has become the first woman in nearly five years to test a Formula One car.

  • Luxury electric Land Rover Defender is designed to take superyacht owners ashore

    Everrati typically focuses on luxurious EV conversions of classic models, but the Shore Tender takes things to another level with a design specifically intended for storage on yachts.

  • Why the public sector is an easy target for ransomware

    “When you add to that the lack of funding that they have for security, they make an easy target,” Allan Liska, threat intelligence analyst at Recorded Future, said during a panel at TechCrunch Disrupt on Thursday. This panel looked at what the public sector can do to fight back against ransomware attacks — and how the U.S. government can help. MK Palmore, former FBI agent and director in Google Cloud's Office of the CISO, said that while public sector organizations are rapidly expanding their digital footprints, many are adding a huge amount of complexity to their environments that often only a small number of security practitioners are responsible for protecting.

  • Why do giant jackpots like Powerball whip people into a frenzy?

    Lottery fever is once again in the air. Despite low odds, experts explain how winning is a "powerful fantasy."

  • Viral TikTok shows exactly how much sugar is in those Starbucks and Dunkin’ pumpkin drinks: ‘That’s liquid dessert’

    "How is it legal for companies to have this on their menu?"

  • Cisco’s Splunk buyout might finally send tech deals soaring

    The Cisco-Splunk megadeal could open the door to the next wave of tech M&A.

  • X (formerly Twitter) is worst for disinformation, per EU analysis

    X (formerly Twitter) has been called out in the European Union for having the worst ratio of disinformation/misinformation to posts not spreading falsehoods among mainstream social networks. In a speech today discussing the latest updates from other platforms that have signed up to combat disinformation under a beefed up EU Code of Practice that's been linked to compliance with the the bloc's legally binding Digital Services Act (DSA), it commissioner for values and transparency, Vera Jourova, said X's poor performance was assessed during a pilot phase of testing of new methodology developed by Code signatories.