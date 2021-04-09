Some countries are recommending that people mix vaccine doses to avoid taking a second AstraZeneca shot amid concerns over blood clots

Marianne Guenot
·3 min read
Veran France vaccination health minister AstraZeneca
French Health Minister Olivier Véran, 40, getting a dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on February 8. THOMAS SAMSON/AFP via Getty Images

  • Germany and France both say that mixing two types of coronavirus vaccine can be effective.

  • They are recommending that some who took a first dose of AstraZeneca get a different second shot.

  • Several countries are dialing back use of the AstraZeneca shot, fearing very rare but dangerous blood clots.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Countries are beginning to explore an usual way of using coronavirus vaccines, in order to avoid giving some groups a second dose of the AstraZeneca shot: mixing and matching with another type of vaccine.

Germany and France have both recommended that some groups take a different second dose, citing a link between the AstraZeneca shot and very rare blood clots. Canada and Norway are considering doing the same.

Germany recommended on April 1 that those under 55 receive an mRNA vaccine alternatives, such as the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as a follow up shot. France recommended the same on Friday for people under the age of 60.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced on Wednesday that unusual blood clots with low platelets should be listed as a "very rare side effect" of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The EMA says that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh its risks, and experts say that a definite link between the shot and the blood clots has not been established.

Canadian health authorities are examining the evidence for dose mixing, Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada's deputy chief public health officer, said on Thursday.

Norway is awaiting the results of a clinical trial assessing the effectiveness of mixing vaccines before making a decision, Reuters reported.

Separately from recommending dose-mixing, countries using the AstraZeneca vaccine are changing their recommendations to avoid giving it to younger populations.

Germany, France, Canada, Australia, the UK, and the Philippines are among them.

Although it is not widely recommended yet for COVID-19 vaccines, mixing doses from different manufacturers is not unusual, one expert said.

"Mixing different manufacturers vaccines is called 'heterologous prime boost' and is something that has been looked into long before COVID," Prof. Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia, told Insider in an email.

It "often appears to give better protection," although it is not known whether this holds true in the case of COVID-19, Hunter said.

"Personally, I would not worry too much", he said, but "before recommending this on a wider scale I would prefer to await the results" of trials like the one Norway is watching.

The UK is not recommending dose-mixing, and says that people who have taken one shot of AstraZeneca's vaccine should go ahead and get the second.

Health experts told Insider that in spite of the unusual blood clots being listed as a very rare side effect of the vaccine, getting the shot is still safer than flying in a plane.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • After a brutal 2020, another above-normal hurricane season predicted: 17 named storms expected

    After the most active hurricane season on record in 2020, hurricane forecasters on Thursday said we can expect above-average activity again this year.

  • The CDC director has designated racism as a 'serious public health threat' facing Americans

    Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the pandemic had exposed racism in America as an "epidemic impacting public health."

  • Indonesia turns to China for more vaccines after AstraZeneca delays

    Indonesia is in talks with China to secure as many as 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to plug a gap in deliveries after delays in arrivals of AstraZeneca shots, the health minister said on Thursday. Indonesia would receive 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine via a bilateral deal in 2021, instead of 50 million initially agreed, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a parliamentary hearing. Budi said the government had "embarked on a discussion with the Chinese government to ask for an additional 90-100 million (doses)".

  • COVID School News: Vaccinated Teachers, NC Summer School, NYC Alters 2-Case Rule

    This is our weekly briefing on how the pandemic is shaping schools and education policy vetted, as always, by AEI Visiting Fellow John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. Get this weekly roundup, as well as rolling daily updates, delivered straight to your inbox — sign up for The 74 Newsletter. 40,000 Children […]

  • Russia says Sputnik shot less effective vs South Africa variant but better than others: Ifax

    Russia's Sputnik V shot is less effective against the South African COVID-19 variant but still does better than other vaccines, the lead scientist behind it was quoted as saying on Friday. "With regards to the 'South African' variant, the effectiveness of the antibodies produced by Sputnik V, like all other vaccines, against it declines," Alexander Gintsburg said in a interview with the Interfax news agency. He said that Sputnik V was tested against the British and South African variants, as well as the original strain, first detected in China's Wuhan province, by laboratories in the United States.

  • Coronavirus latest news: France tells under-55s to abandon AstraZeneca jab for second dose

    Backlash over cost of tests for holidays Travel traffic light Q&A: How it works Politics: Profiteering testing companies threatened with removal from official list Fraser Nelson: Why won't ministers talk about herd immunity? Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial France has told under-55s to abandon the AstraZeneca jab for their second dose and have another vaccine instead. Olivier Véran, the country's health minister, said the new advice will be that rival vaccines Moderna and Pfizer should be used for this age group at their second appointment. An official announcement by the French health regulator is expected later today. It comes after Germany reiterated advice that under-60s whose first jab was the AstraZeneca should get a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna. The advice was issued a week ago over fears it could cause dangerous blood clots in the brain. The UK medicines regulator has said the benefits of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine continue to outweigh any risks. Follow the latest updates below.

  • UK changes AstraZeneca vaccine advice amid blood clot concerns

    Oscar Williams-Grut breaks down the latest developments on the AstraZeneca vaccine in the UK and Europe.

  • Largest Czech COVID vaccination centre open but waiting for shots

    The largest COVID-19 vaccination centre in the Czech Republic was put through its paces on Friday, but it will not be fully operational until May as the country badly hit by the pandemic waits for more vaccine shots. The government has come under criticism for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, including its failure to order as many vaccines as it could under the EU's programme. Following a spat in Brussels over distribution of extra vaccines among member states, the Czechs are now projected to lag behind all other EU countries by mid-year.

  • Tokyo asks government to allow it to take virus measures

    Tokyo has asked Japan's central government for permission to implement emergency measures to curb a surge in a rapidly spreading and more contagious coronavirus variant, just over three months before the start of the Olympics. Tokyo came out of a state of emergency on March 21. Its governor, Yuriko Koike, told reporters Thursday that she asked the government to allow her to issue binding orders under a new virus prevention law enacted in February that include penalty for business owners who defy measures and compensation for those who comply.

  • Taika Waititi Stars in Stop-Motion Film About Animal Testing

    A stop-motion short film starring Taika Waititi details the horrors of animal testing, and encourages viewers to fight against the travesty. The post Taika Waititi Stars in Stop-Motion Film About Animal Testing appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Virgin Voyages to make debut in UK for vaccinated citizens

    Virgin Voyages, a new travel company focused on cruises, is offering vaccinated UK residents the chance to sail around the southern coast of England this summer.

  • Russia calls on Slovakia to return Sputnik V doses after dispute

    Russia called on Slovakia on Thursday to return hundreds of thousands of doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, citing contract violations, in an escalating row between the two countries after a Slovak watchdog raised doubts about the shot. Earlier on Thursday, Slovakia's SUKL drug agency said the batches of Sputnik V vaccines it had received differed from those reviewed by international scientists and by the European Union regulator. Slovakia imported 200,000 doses of Sputnik V last month, the second European Union nation to do so after Hungary, despite a lack of EU regulatory approval.

  • ‘We stumbled our way back’: How WWE’s Edge returned to the WrestleMania main event

    Before he and Daniel Bryan face Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, WWE Hall of Famer Edge talks his comeback

  • Johnson & Johnson dose allocation to fall 85% next week; Notre Dame latest university to require vaccination: Latest COVID-19 updates

    A new study estimates 1 in 3 survivors were diagnosed with a psychiatric or neurological condition within six months of infection. Latest COVID news.

  • Italy, Britain suggest age limits for AstraZeneca vaccine but still recommend it

    LONDON (Reuters) -Italy recommended on Wednesday that AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot only be used on those over 60 and Britain that people under 30 should get an alternative, due to possible links between the vaccine and very rare cases of blood clots. European Union health ministers failed to agree common guidance on the use of the shot, despite calls for coordination across member states to combat public hesitancy over a vaccine set to be a key component of many vaccination programmes. Italy's health authority recommended that the shot only be used on people over 60 years old but said those under 60 who have taken a first AstraZeneca shot can also take a second one.

  • The world is watching the FDA's AstraZeneca decision

    AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine took yet another public relations hit yesterday, when the European Medicines Agency announced that the shot has a "possible" link to rare blood clots, and they should be listed as a "very rare" side effect of the vaccine. What we're watching: Even before the link was announced, the U.S. didn't need the AstraZeneca vaccine, based on its existing supply of other shots. But what the Food and Drug Administration decides to do about the vaccine — if the company seeks U.S. authorization — will likely have global ramifications.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: The EMA said the benefits of the vaccine still outweigh its risk, STAT reports. “This vaccine has proven to be highly effective to prevent severe disease and hospitalization,” said Emer Cooke, the EMA’s executive director. “And it is saving lives.”The U.K., however, recommended that people under 30 receive other vaccines, and other European countries have already restricted use of the vaccine to older populations. Why it matters: The AstraZeneca vaccine has already been plagued by a series of self-imposed mishaps throughout its rollout. Even if blood clots are an exceedingly rare side effect — which experts stress they are — there's risk of further damage to the shot's reputation."Very serious and very rare side-effects do occur, with essentially every medical intervention ever developed (not just vaccines)," said John Moore, a professor of microbiology and immunology at Cornell."But with the spotlight on Covid-19 vaccines, the public is going to hear 'very serious' and tune out 'very rare.' So, there are going to be major perceptional and confidence problems moving forward."The big picture: The shot is relatively cheap and easy to make, and is the main shot being used by the COVAX initiative. It's particularly important for developing countries. The U.S., on the other hand, doesn't need the vaccine; it has already purchased more than enough doses of other vaccines to cover its entire population.Yes, but: What U.S. regulators say about the shot could still have global consequences, especially given its chaotic rollout. "Confidence in the AZ vaccine, which will be informed by the U.S. FDA position, will be critically important for global vaccine efforts," said Krishna Udayakumar, director of the Duke Global Health Innovation Center."The U.S. FDA position will likely also impact what happens to the current and future U.S. supply of the AZ vaccine – even if we don’t use them, it would be helpful for the vaccine to have FDA EUA for the U.S. to confidently provide doses, via donations or loans, to other countries," he added.What we're watching: The company hasn't yet submitted an application for emergency use authorization to the FDA, but it could do so in the coming weeks. If the company does seek FDA authorization, "I think it's unlikely they won't approve it, because despite this rare side effect, it’s a good vaccine," said Nahid Bhadelia, medical director of Special Pathogens Unit at Boston Medical Center. But even if it still authorizes the shot, it could put age parameters on eligibility."The [problem] is even if authorized, the U.S. is probably going to be giving away the doses to other countries anyway, which makes the confidence impact more limited," said former FDA Commissioner Mark McClellan.The bottom line: Finding alternatives to the AstraZeneca shot is "a real problem," Moore said."The one advantage of the AstraZeneca vaccine was its low cost/high production characteristics. Perhaps [Johnson & Johnson] and Novavax can fill some of the gaps that may arise," he wrote in an email, adding that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are "problematic for global roll-out." "Otherwise, as of now, it’s the Russian and Chinese vaccines, and there remain real doubts about their safety, efficacy and production capacity for use on a global scale."Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Women under 60 at far greater risk of rare clotting after AstraZeneca shot: German official

    Instances of rare clotting in women aged under 60 who received AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine were 20 times higher than would normally be expected, Christian Bogdan, a member of Germany's vaccine committee, said on Wednesday. His comments came as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and Britain's medical regulator acknowledged a possible link between the AstraZeneca vaccine to rare cases of unusual blood clots with low blood platelet counts. Most cases have been reported in women and, although very rare, their higher prevalence in a particular population group over a defined timeframe represented a "very clear risk signal", Bogdan told an online briefing.

  • Archeologists unearth an ancient pharaonic city in Egypt

    Egyptian archeologists have unearthed a 3000-year-old lost city, complete with mud brick houses, artifacts, and tools from pharaonic times. Noted archeologist Zahi Hawass said Thursday that an Egyptian mission had discovered the mortuary city in the southern province of Luxor. It dates back to what is considered a golden era of ancient Egypt, the period under King Amenhotep III of the 18th dynasty.

  • Adams, NFL veteran who killed 5, known as quiet, troubled

    Phillip Adams was a journeyman NFL player whose career was cut short by injuries, a disappointment that apparently stuck with him during his post-football life. The 32-year-old Adams fatally shot five people — including a doctor, his wife and their two grandchildren — before later killing himself, authorities in Rock Hill, South Carolina, said Thursday. “He had an injury his rookie year,” Adams' agent, Scott Casterline, told The Associated Press.

  • Officials pause vaccinations in North Carolina after some adverse reactions

    Some people had adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine so officials in North Carolina paused vaccinations “out of an abundance of caution.”