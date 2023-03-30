Countries in stronger position should help others with debt woes -IMF chief

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva attends the China Development Forum 2023
Joe Cash and Liz Lee
·2 min read

By Joe Cash and Liz Lee

BOAO, China (Reuters) - Countries in a relatively stronger position should help vulnerable nations especially those under debt distress, International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva said on Thursday.

The IMF chief said such assistance would be particularly important against the backdrop of high interest rates and currency depreciation.

"We urgently need faster and more efficient global mechanisms for providing debt treatments to these countries," Georgieva said at the Boao Forum for Asia, adding that such mechanisms would significantly benefit both debtors and creditors.

"Success would remove one important source of uncertainty to the global picture," she said.

Georgieva also said the IMF welcomes China's engagement in the Common Framework programme and participation in the new Global Sovereign Debt Roundtable.

The Boao Forum, often seen as Asia's equivalent to the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, is being held in the southern Chinese resort island of Hainan until Friday.

Georgieva also said countries need to work together to reinvigorate international trade in an equitable way for more people to benefit from globalisation, and diversify supply chains based on economic logic.

She said IMF research showed the long-term cost of trade fragmentation could be as high as 7% of global gross domestic product, and Asia as a highly integrated region would be the most adversely affected by runaway fragmentation.

Governments also need to protect vulnerable people in their own countries who have been especially hit hard in the past three years, Georgieva said, referring to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This means fiscal policy providing targeted support to those most in need or those most affected by food insecurity or the cost-of-living crisis."

(Reporting by Joe Cash and Liz Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Recommended Stories

  • Biden concerned over Russia's plans to deploy nukes in Belarus

    "They haven't done that yet, unless something happened while I was on the helicopter," U.S. President Joe Biden said on March 28, as cited by CNN. "Sure, I'm concerned about that."

  • Steven Pifer: Russian nukes in Belarus - much ado about little?

    In a March 25 interview, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia would deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus for use by the Belarusian military. While Belarusian actions foreshadowed such a step, Putin's announcement still attracted considerable attention. Ukrainian, Polish, and European Union officials, among others, immediately expressed concern and condemned the planned deployment.

  • Will Putin dare put nukes in Belarus? — Danilov explains

    Will the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin dare station nuclear weapons in Belarus, Ukrainian Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (RNBO), Oleksiy Danilov, shared his views with Radio NV on March 28.

  • Bent Light in Deep Space Reveals One of the Biggest Black Holes Ever Detected

    Holy smokes. A group of astronomers have found a black hole containing (checks notes) 30 billion times the mass of our Sun. That’s more than seven thousand times the size of the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way.

  • JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon to be interviewed under oath in Epstein case

    The deposition is expected in early May, according to Brad Edwards, a lawyer representing women who claim they were sexually abused by Epstein and are suing the largest U.S. bank for allegedly enabling the financier's sex trafficking. JPMorgan declined to comment. Epstein had been a JPMorgan client from 2000 to 2013 - five years after he pleaded guilty to a Florida prostitution charge.

  • US VP Harris recalls 'horror' of slavery in Ghana

    US Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday visited the site in Ghana where slaves were shipped to the Americas, saying the horror of slavery should not be forgotten. The US vice president was given a guided tour of Cape Coast Castle, a UNESCO World Heritage Site where slaves were shipped to North and South America and the Caribbean, shown the dungeons and the door of no return.

  • Russian embassy says US wants to play down involvement in Nord Stream blasts

    Moscow failed on Monday to get the U.N. Security Council to ask for an independent inquiry into explosions in September that ruptured the Nord Stream pipelines connecting Russia and Germany and spewed gas into the Baltic Sea. The Russian embassy in the U.S. said in a statement posted on its Telegram messaging platform that Washington is doing "everything possible" to prevent "impartial efforts" establish circumstances around the explosions. "We see this as an obvious attempt ... to play down information from reputable journalists that is damaging for the United States about the likely direct involvement of American intelligence services," the embassy said in the statement posted in Russian.

  • Mexican president proposes tougher mining laws, shorter concessions

    The Mexican government's proposed overhaul of mining laws, including shorter concessions and tighter rules for permits, drew a quick warning from industry leaders who fear it could undermine the sector's growth prospects. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador offered the draft reform on Tuesday to lawmakers in the lower house of Congress, which would sharply reduce the length of mining concessions to 15 from 50 years. Mexico, a major mining country for decades, is the world's top primary silver producer, as well as a top 10 gold and copper miner.

  • GOP Tax Cuts Are Driving US Debt Ratio Higher: Analysis

    Although they are struggling to come up with a budget proposal of their own, Republicans are unified behind the idea that the federal deficit is the product of excess spending and therefore a problem to be solved by slashing government programs. Democrats, on the other hand, lay much of the blame for persistent budget shortfalls on the tax cuts that Republicans tend to push through every time they gain control in Washington. On Monday the liberal think tank Center for American Progress released

  • Ohio State's Justice Sueing declares for NBA, will not pursue seventh college season

    Justice Sueing accomplished a lot in six years, and the Ohio State forward will pursue the NBA draft rather than one more season in college.

  • Danish Zoo hopes to ignite panda romance

    Concerned that its two pandas are slow to breed, Copenhagen Zoo has begun a new strategy to encourage mating -- giving the prospective couple more time to get to know each other.On loan from China for 15 years, Mao Sun and Xing Er arrived in Copenhagen in spring 2019 and since then all attempts to breed have been unsuccessful.

  • Arctic Council under pressure as Norway readies for Russian handoff

    Norway said it will prioritise a smooth transition with Russia as it plans to assume the chair of the Moscow-helmed Arctic Council on May 11, but will not commit to restarting stalled cooperation given the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Arctic Council was created in 1996 to discuss issues affecting the polar region, ranging from pollution to local economic development to search-and-rescue missions. Norway announced its priorities on Tuesday, noting it would focus its work as chair on climate change, the oceans, sustainable economic development and the peoples of the Arctic.

  • John Cena responds to Caitlin Clark's viral 'you can't see me' taunt after Elite Eight win

    Caitlin Clark has John Cena's stamp of approval after her historic triple-double performance in Iowa's Elite Eight win over Louisville.

  • More Americans than ever rely on food stamps—but cuts are coming

    When the covid-19 pandemic hit, it reversed a steady decline from 2013 to 2019 in the number of Americans receiving food stamps. In 2020, their ranks grew by 12% from the previous year, to 40 million.

  • Vietnam economy slows on rising costs, weaker exports

    Vietnam's economy slowed sharply in the first quarter of this year, with growth coming in at a much weaker than expected 3.3%, as its exporters were hit by rising costs and weaker demand, the General Statistics Office reported Wednesday. Vietnam has been one of the most dynamic economies in Asia in recent years, buoyed by strong foreign investment in manufacturing of electronics and other light industries. The decline is “a stark one which underscores the severity of the issue,” and is why the central bank cut its key lending rate earlier in March to help ease a credit crunch, Mizuho Bank researchers said in a report.

  • Bond markets are flashing a recession signal that suggests the Fed may be about to step in to quickly cut rates

    "That can only mean a recession is close at hand, one that would reduce inflation and be steep/deep enough to force the Fed to act," DataTrek said.

  • Kevin McCarthy tells Biden time is running out to negotiate spending cuts to raise the debt ceiling — even as Republicans have yet to put forth a concrete plan

    The US could potentially default on its debt in a few months, plunging the country into recession and causing millions to lose their jobs.

  • Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoes food tax repeal, which may be what Republicans wanted all along

    A Republican bill to repeal the food tax isn't really about helping struggling families. It's about sticking it to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs.

  • Former White House economist calls Biden out for spewing ‘utter economic lies’ on national tour

    Economist Kevin Hassett rips the Biden administration's "stunning" lies about GDP, inflation and spending, arguing the president isn't investing in America as his tour says.

  • Manchin threatens to sue US Treasury over EV tax credit rules

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Senate Energy Committee Chair Joe Manchin said on Wednesday he may go to court after the U.S. Treasury releases guidance later this week on battery sourcing guidance for electric vehicle tax credits. "If it goes off the rails" and violates the intent of the climate legislation approved in August, "I will do whatever I can - if that means going to court and I can do it, I'd do it," said Manchin, a Democrat. Manchin said he is most concerned about how Treasury will classify processing and manufacturing in determining eligibility for $7,500 EV tax credits.