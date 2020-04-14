Reopenings Weighed; Severe Slump Seen for Europe: Virus Update

(Bloomberg) --

Countries across the globe weighed the timing for easing restrictions, as some hot spots showed slower rates of infections.

India and France extended their lockdowns, while others including Germany and the U.K. face decisions on whether to keep measures in place. U.S. governors formed coalitions for the reopening of their economies, even as President Donald Trump insisted he alone has that authority.

Europe is seen heading for a double-digit economic slump in the first half of 2020 amid the widespread lockdowns. The French economy will contract 8% this year, its finance minister said. China’s exports and imports declined less than expected in March, in a sign that global supply chains may be adapting.

Key Developments

Astra to Test Cancer Medicine for Covid-19 Reaction (3 p.m. HK)

AstraZeneca Plc will start testing one of its new cancer medicines, Calquence, to see whether it can quell the excessive immune response Covid-19 triggers in some patients.

The treatment for lymphoma may lessen the severity of respiratory distress by reducing the inflammation caused by the new coronavirus, the drugmaker said in a statement Tuesday.

Poland Set to Ease Some Restrictions (3 p.m. HK)

Poland will this week announce a plan to lift some restrictions, starting with easing access to shops and forests imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the government said.

Europe Economy Seen Slumping More Than 10% (2:54 p.m. HK)

Europe is heading for a double-digit slump in the first half of 2020 amid the widespread lockdowns to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Bloomberg’s monthly survey of economists puts the contraction in the euro area at more than 10% in the January-June period, with most of the hit -- 8.3% -- in the second quarter. Even with an expected rebound later in the year, the bloc’s output will still decline more than 5% in 2020.

The French economy will contract 8% in 2020 after the government extended confinement measures to May 11, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

Germany’s New Cases Fall for the Fifth Day in a Row (1:57 p.m. HK)

Germany saw its new coronavirus cases fall for the fifth consecutive day as the country considers whether to extend a nationwide lockdown beyond this week.

The daily increase in infections of 2,218 was the lowest this month and brought the total to 130,072, according to Johns Hopkins University. Fatalities rose by 172 to 3,194.

Germany might soon decide to lift some restrictions, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on public broadcaster ARD. “We have seen some successes the past few days,” he said. Schools and small shops could be reopened “step by step” without endangering the public health, he said.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and Germany’s 16 state leaders will discuss on Wednesday about a possible easing of the country’s lockdown.

AB InBev Cuts Dividend in Half (1:45 p.m. HK)

Anheuser-Busch InBev NV halved its proposed dividend, which will save about 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) as the coronavirus pandemic leads to brewery shutdowns and a drop in beer consumption. The world’s top brewers, including Heineken NV and Carlsberg A/S, have withdrawn their earnings outlook for 2020 as stay-at-home orders prevent the sale of beer at bars and restaurants.

Modi Extends India’s Lockdown Until May 3 (1:10 p.m. HK)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an extension of India’s three-week nationwide closure to May 3. India has reduced the impact of the coronavirus epidemic with its lockdown strategy, Modi said in an address to the nation.

The country “did not wait for a crisis to happen,” Modi said in his fourth address to the nation since infections began ticking up sharply in mid-March. “From the economic point of view the cost has been great. But comapred to the lives of Indians there can be no comparison.”

India has so far reported 10,453 infections and 358 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Abe Sees Support Rate Slip as Virus Cases Rise (1:02 p.m. HK)