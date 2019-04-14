This Country Has a Choice to Make: F-35s, F/A-18 Super Hornets or a European Fighter

David Axe

The Swiss air force is beginning to test foreign warplane designs as part of a lengthy and much-delayed, $8-billion effort finally to replace the air arm's old Northrop Grumman F-5E/F Tiger fighters.

On April 12, 2019, two Eurofighter Typhoons -- an FGR4 single-seat, multi-role variant and a T3 two-seat trainer, both operated by British Aerospace -- reportedly flew missions from Payerne.

"A Swiss evaluator was noted flying in the two-seater," Scramble magazine reported .

Switzerland is testing five different aircraft. Beside the Typhoon, the candidates including Boeing's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet, Dassault's Rafale, Lockheed Martin's F-35A Lightning II and Saab's JAS-39E/F Gripen.

"Between April and July 2019, the five candidates will be in Switzerland for aerial and ground tests for a period of two weeks each, with public viewing opportunities," according to Scramble.

These tests will complete the same program with the objective to check the capacities of the aircraft and the data of the offers submitted by the different manufacturers. Each candidate will perform eight missions with specific tasks.

