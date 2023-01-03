Which country on Earth is the safest place to live? The top five and where the US ranks.
Looking for an international spot to call home? The 2022 Global Index ranked each country on how safe it is to live in. Here's how the U.S. fared.
Looking for an international spot to call home? The 2022 Global Index ranked each country on how safe it is to live in. Here's how the U.S. fared.
President Biden has a positive outlook on 2023 even with Republicans set to take over the House. Christina Ruffini has more.
2022 is behind us, but it seems like the mystery of just what the hell went down with Warner Bros.’ scrapping of the Batgirl movie will be with us for a while yet—especially while star Leslie Grace is still teasing tidbits of what the allegedly near-completed movie could’ve done for Barbara Gordon.
Colombia and Venezuela on Sunday opened a key bridge linking the countries that had been closed for almost seven years amid political tensions, launching an era of improved relations under Colombia’s new leftist president. “From today, all the border crossings are open for transport,” said Bernal, adding that the political will existed to continue improving relations between the neighbors.
Disney (NYSE: DIS) is a much different company than it was at the start of 2022, and odds are good it'll look a lot different at the end of 2023 than it does today. As we turn the page toward 2023, here are four Disney predictions for investors. Importantly, Disney is still expanding Disney+ to new geographies.
The employee of Piedmont Airlines, a regional carrier owned by American Airlines, died in an incident involving a parked aircraft at an Alabama airport.
While there are indeed complexities in investing, there are also some basic truths that make it relatively simple to not only start investing but also be successful at it. Compounding is a huge force in growing your money. It refers to the way your investment returns generate additional earnings each year without your lifting a finger.
Rivera admitted he considered turning to Heinicke but explained why he didn't. The timing was curious.
Anita Pointer, one of four sibling singers who earned pop success and critical acclaim as The Pointer Sisters, died Saturday at the age of 74, her publicist announced. The Grammy winner passed away while she was with family members, publicist Roger Neal said in a statement. Anita Pointer's only daughter, Jada Pointer, died in 2003.
Actor Jeremy Renner was injured during a snow-plowing incident and airlifted to a local hospital.
Watch: Of course Davante Adams made an unreal grab to set the new Raiders single-season receiving record
The Atlanta Falcons released receiver Cameron Batson from the practice squad on Monday, two days after an altercation with police led to his arrest. Batson had been on the Falcons' practice squad all season but didn't play in a game. According to a statement from Atlanta police, an officer observed a pickup truck speeding and failing to maintain its lane at about 2 a.m. Saturday.
Rapa Nui – the remote Chilean territory in the mid-Pacific widely known as Easter Island – is home to a Catholic church featuring artwork that reflects that islanders’ ancestral culture as well as Christian beliefs. Among the eye-catching works are stained glass windows -- created by a French-born artist – that portray figures resembling Rapa Nui’s inhabitants. The artist, Delphine Poulain, was born in Paris 52 years ago and has been in love with Rapa Nui since she first visited in 1994.
Springfield Bishop Thomas John Paprocki called the late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI 'an authentic example of faithfulness to God'
TCU’s Fiesta Bowl win over Michigan was no fluke, and will propel the school in ways it can’t calculate
And his "media availability" turned out to be a bust.
Buffalo-Cincinnati Monday Night Football game is postponed after player critically injured.
It gives you access to the bank accounts linked to it by letting you make purchases or by taking cash out of an ATM. While debit cards don't offer the same level of fraud protection as credit cards do, they still have their place. Keep reading for the steps you should take, and to learn a few reasons why ATMs sometimes do this.
Columnist Jim Moore, aka @cougsgo, will be watching the scoreboard Sunday — the Seahawks could make the playoffs and move up even higher in the NFL draft.
Lamar Odom is discussing his struggles with sex addiction, drug use and his marriage to Khloé Kardashian in the 'Fox TMZ Special "Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs and Kardashians." Here's what to know about Odom.
That's another franchise first this season for the Bears.