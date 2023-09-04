Country Garden debt deal lifts property stocks

STORY: There was relief Monday (September 4) for China’s battered property stocks.

They got a lift after news late last week of a deal to avert possible default at Country Garden.

The country’s top private developer won agreement from creditors to repay a key debt over three years, instead of by the early September deadline.

Shares in the firm surged more than 13% in early trade Monday.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng mainland property index gained over 9%.

Country Garden’s troubles have been a big worry for the sector.

It had long been considered financially sound compared to peers.

So, after it missed some debt payments, investors asked whether any real estate firm was on safe ground.

That matters for all of China, with property accounting for about a quarter of the country’s economy.

Many wonder where the fallout would end if big developers started going under.

Chinese authorities have consequently rolled out a series of measures in a bid to calm nerves.

The most recent saw a reduction of existing mortgage rates and preferential loans for first-time buyers.