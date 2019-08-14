Should You Like Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited’s (HKG:6098) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we are going to look at Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (HKG:6098) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Then we'll determine how its current liabilities are affecting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. All else being equal, a better business will have a higher ROCE. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Country Garden Services Holdings:

0.41 = CN¥993m ÷ (CN¥5.5b - CN¥3.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, Country Garden Services Holdings has an ROCE of 41%.

See our latest analysis for Country Garden Services Holdings

Does Country Garden Services Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, Country Garden Services Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 9.9% average in the Commercial Services industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Country Garden Services Holdings's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Country Garden Services Holdings's past growth compares to other companies.

SEHK:6098 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 14th 2019 More

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. Companies in cyclical industries can be difficult to understand using ROCE, as returns typically look high during boom times, and low during busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Country Garden Services Holdings.

Do Country Garden Services Holdings's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Country Garden Services Holdings has total liabilities of CN¥3.1b and total assets of CN¥5.5b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 57% of its total assets. While a high level of current liabilities boosts its ROCE, Country Garden Services Holdings's returns are still very good.

What We Can Learn From Country Garden Services Holdings's ROCE