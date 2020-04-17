What Is Country Garden Services Holdings's (HKG:6098) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Country Garden Services Holdings (HKG:6098) shares have had a really impressive month, gaining 31%, after some slippage. That's tops off a massive gain of 134% in the last year.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Country Garden Services Holdings Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

Country Garden Services Holdings's P/E of 48.62 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. You can see in the image below that the average P/E (11.0) for companies in the commercial services industry is a lot lower than Country Garden Services Holdings's P/E.

SEHK:6098 Price Estimation Relative to Market April 17th 2020 More

That means that the market expects Country Garden Services Holdings will outperform other companies in its industry. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

When earnings fall, the 'E' decreases, over time. Therefore, even if you pay a low multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become higher in the future. So while a stock may look cheap based on past earnings, it could be expensive based on future earnings.

Country Garden Services Holdings's 70% EPS improvement over the last year was like bamboo growth after rain; rapid and impressive. Unfortunately, earnings per share are down 32% a year, over 5 years.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does Country Garden Services Holdings's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Country Garden Services Holdings has net cash of CN¥8.3b. That should lead to a higher P/E than if it did have debt, because its strong balance sheets gives it more options.

The Verdict On Country Garden Services Holdings's P/E Ratio

Country Garden Services Holdings trades on a P/E ratio of 48.6, which is multiples above its market average of 9.5. Its net cash position is the cherry on top of its superb EPS growth. To us, this is the sort of company that we would expect to carry an above average price tag (relative to earnings). What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Country Garden Services Holdings recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 37.2 to 48.6 over the last month. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.