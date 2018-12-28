Our Country Grapples With Deepest Challenges Around Sentencing

Photo: Shutterstock.com





A collective gasp was emitted last week when Judge Emmett Sullivan excoriated Michael Flynn in a federal courtroom in D.C. As the news rippled into our national consciousness, we suddenly remembered that Flynn had done some really terrible things. We had rightly been focused on the help he has given in his 19 cooperating interviews with authorities, and on the decades of unblemished service he brought to bear on his side of the justice scale.







We are grappling as a country with the deepest challenges around sentencing, like: was it ok for General Flynn’s lawyers to argue in their sentencing brief that he was tricked into lying to the FBI, even as he relies for his sentencing relief on having taken full responsibility for his actions?







How do we feel, anyway, about so much of our evidence for crimes consisting of testimony of wrongdoers who themselves are getting relief from their own deserved punishment, or about the fact that a lot of our justice is up for bargain rather than fully deliberated in a trial? And in such a system, what happens to people who don’t have information to trade or resources for their representation, let alone examples of good deeds to offset the reality of their worst acts?







It’s hard to comprehend the complexity of sentencing—many judges say it is the hardest thing they have to do. No wonder it is the subject of intense biblical, mythical, and literary ruminations.







As citizens, and especially as lawyers, we bear responsibility—no matter whether we tinker with people’s liberties in our own practice—to insist that our system be as accountable to us as we are expected to be to it if we are ever called to the bar as a defendant.







My practice is to expand the awareness and use of alternatives to incarceration so that we stop using prison and jail as our main methods of holding people responsible for what we deem crimes. To deter or prevent people from acting in many of the ways we abhor, there are much less invasive, less expensive and more effective interventions.







And since none of us is perfect, and we know our system is not either, we must try to identify the best practices so that we can at least do our best by the tens of millions of people who come into some kind of government custody each year in this country.







The nonprofit I work with, the Aleph Institute, harbors a vision we call “Rewriting the Sentence,” wherein the cultural and political shift that has already taken hold in this country produces a complete reordering of our punishment priorities. Once this shift is complete, we would view incarceration and other separation from community only as an option among many to be used sparingly, only when needed.







At present, we are such an outlying world incarcerator that we rank with the most heartless regimes on the planet. It always bears repeating that we are not 5% of the world population and yet are responsible for almost a quarter of the world’s imprisoned population. Across history, incarceration has not always dominated the punishment landscape—indeed, in Biblical law there is no such punishment as incarceration because of the inhumane collateral damage it wreaks.







We at Aleph think there are often legal and humanitarian reasons for the avoidance of custodial methods of correction at every stage of our system—from bail reform and law enforcement assisted diversion upfront to diversion programs, specialty courts and sentencing advocacy at the disposition stage to clemency, reentry support and compassionate release toward the back.







A system that uses evidence-based tools at each stage can deliver the optimal levels of supervision and services to allow each person to thrive and stay out of trouble. Ideally—and I truly get that this all of this sounds idealistic—we can use freed-up incarceration resources to support healthy communities, understanding that equity and thriving neighborhoods are the best prevention tools for crime.







What Aleph has learned from delivering care and support to thousands of individuals and families in prisons and jails all over the country for decades is that helping people function better is superior to an outmoded and misguided approach that inexorably leads to negative results, especially for the children left behind.