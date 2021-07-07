What country holds the most powerful passport? The US didn't make the top five.

Gabriela Miranda, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Japan took the title for the world's most powerful passport, granting access to 193 countries, according to the Henley Passport Index. Singapore ranked second place, with access to 192 destinations.

Tied for third are Germany and South Korea, while Italy, Spain, Luxembourg and Finland shared the fourth spot. The United States remained in the seventh spot, with access to 187 countries, falling behind France, Portugal, Netherlands and Ireland.

In 2015, the United States ranked second for the most powerful passport, trailing the United Kingdom.

The Henley Passport Index rankings don't take into account the varying COVID-19 restrictions and border closures from some countries.

What you need to know: The State Department is adding another gender option on passports.

Passport news: Americans with expired passports to return home

How many borders are still closed?

As COVID-19 cases vary per country and region, many borders remain fully or partially closed. Canada, Chile, Argentina, Greenland, Australia, Japan and New Zealand are among the countries with borders fully closed to visitors. The U.S., China, Russia and the majority of European countries are banning only "high-risk regions."

These high-risk regions are countries with high and concerning cases of COVID-19. In the U.S., travelers from China, Iran, Brazil, the Republic of Ireland and the United Kingdom are prohibited from entering, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Christian H. Kaelin, chair of Henley & Partners, added in the report that it's unclear how long travel restrictions will be in place. But Kaelin said the restrictions will likely hinder international travel for the rest of the year.

"In many countries, serious doubts have arisen as to the ability to handle a global crisis, with the subsequent embrace of more inward-looking priorities," Kaelin said in the report.

The best passports in 2021:

1. Japan (193 destinations)

2. Singapore (192 destinations)

3. Germany, South Korea (191 destinations)

4. Finland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain (190 destinations)

5. Austria, Denmark (189 destinations)

6. France, Ireland, Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden (188 destinations)

7. Belgium, New Zealand, Switzerland, United Kingdom, United States (187 destinations)

8. Czech Republic, Greece, Malta, Norway (186 destinations)

9. Australia, Canada (185 destinations)

10. Hungary (184 destinations)

The worst passports in 2021:

108. North Korea (39 destinations)

109. Nepal (38 destinations)

110. Palestinian territories (37 destinations)

111. Somalia (34 destinations)

112. Yemen (33 destinations)

113. Pakistan (32 destinations)

114. Syria (29 destinations)

115. Iraq (28 destinations)

116. Afghanistan (26 destinations)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Where does the US sit in the most powerful passport rankings

