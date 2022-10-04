Country music icon Loretta Lynn, singer of 'Coal Miner's Daughter,' dies at age 90

Reuters

A years-long fight over what Canada owes would-be refugees will have its day in the country's highest court Thursday and the decision could have implications beyond the asylum system, affecting how Canada's laws are challenged and how people prove their rights have been breached. The court will be asked to decide whether Canada can trust the United States to respect vulnerable people's rights and under what circumstances Canada is responsible if the U.S. asylum and detention systems breach them. Refugee advocates are seeking to overturn the 20-year-old Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA), arguing it violates asylum-seekers' rights to equal treatment and to life, liberty and security of the person under Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms.