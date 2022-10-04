Country music icon Loretta Lynn, singer of 'Coal Miner's Daughter,' dies at age 90
Legendary country star Loretta Lynn, singer of 'Coal Miner's Daughter,' has died at the age of 90.
Legendary country star Loretta Lynn, singer of 'Coal Miner's Daughter,' has died at the age of 90.
Loretta Lynn won the CMA Award for Female Vocalist of the Year in 1972. The same year she became the first woman to win Entertainer of the Year.
Joan Hotchkis, a veteran actor, writer, screenwriter and playwright, known for The Odd Couple and Legacy, died on September 27 in Los Angeles. She was 95. Her daughter Paula Chambers said Hotchkis death was due to congestive heart failure. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Hotchkis was the last surviving child of Preston […]
"Are you marrying her because you really, really, really love her? Or is it because she makes you feel young?" Woods' grandma asked the 57-year-old.
The singer's hits included Coal Miner's Daughter, Honky Tonk Girl and feminist anthem The Pill.
Loretta Lynn died Tuesday at age 90. See how the country music industry and other stars are remembering the iconic singer.
A years-long fight over what Canada owes would-be refugees will have its day in the country's highest court Thursday and the decision could have implications beyond the asylum system, affecting how Canada's laws are challenged and how people prove their rights have been breached. The court will be asked to decide whether Canada can trust the United States to respect vulnerable people's rights and under what circumstances Canada is responsible if the U.S. asylum and detention systems breach them. Refugee advocates are seeking to overturn the 20-year-old Canada-U.S. Safe Third Country Agreement (STCA), arguing it violates asylum-seekers' rights to equal treatment and to life, liberty and security of the person under Canada's Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
CNN reports that the Danish royal family is facing a rift after Queen Margrethe stripped four of her eight grandchildren of their royal titles. According to the 82-year-old monarch, the decision was made to help "future-proof" the monarchy. On September 29, Queen Margrethe announced that the children of her son, Prince Joachim, will no longer be considered princes or princesses. According to the Danish royal household, the move is meant to allow the junior royals to live more normal lives.
All of Romeo Doubs' Packers teammates were celebrating a touchdown, and even former Cowboy Dez Bryant thought it was a catch, at first.
Refresh for updates… Superstar Dolly Parton and Crystal Gayle, the sister of Loretta Lynn who launched her own country music career with the hit 1977 song “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue,” are among those paying tribute to Lynn today. “So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta,” Parton wrote in a statement. […]
Lynn's life story was adapted for "Coal Miner’s Daughter" starring Sissy Spacek, who won the Best Acress Oscar.
A Russian court on Monday set Oct. 25 as the date for American basketball star Brittney Griner’s appeal against her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession. Griner, an eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was convicted Aug. 4 after police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport. The Moscow region court said it will hear her appeal.
Loretta Lynn, who rose from an impoverished childhood in Kentucky’s coal fields to become a pioneering female star of country music, has died. She was 90. According to a statement from her family shared with Variety, Lynn died Tuesday in her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Memorably portrayed in an Oscar-winning turn by Sissy Spacek […]
Colin Hanks and wife Samantha Bryant are parents to daughters Olivia, 11, and Charlotte, 9
For one night only, Abbey Road could be located in London’s West End. This was not some geographic anomaly, but a musical miracle, as tribute band The Analogues attempted something the Beatles themselves never did: played their final recorded masterpiece, in full, live on stage, in perfect sonic detail.
Kareem called Irving's social media posts "destructive, insensitive, and just plain silly."
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner's daughter who rose to the pinnacle of country music fame with her songs about life and love, has died at the age of 90. CBS News' Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green have more on her life and musical legacy.
Charlotte County, Florida, was knocked "off the grid" because of Hurricane Ian. But one community within it known as "the world's first solar-powered town" never lost power or internet – only a few shingles and some downed trees.
King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles, Queen Consort, just embarked on their first joint engagement since the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. For their venture, the couple headed to Dunfermline in Scotland to celebrate its new status as a city. Dunfermline was one of several places that received an upgrade during the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee back in June. While there, the new monarch sported a teal and blue kilt, while his other half donned a coordinating forest green coat. An
Another day, another slay.
Mark Consuelos shared a special birthday message for his wife Kelly Ripa where he wrote “Happy birthday Sexy!” in honor of her 52nd birthday on October 2.