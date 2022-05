Entertainment Tonight Videos

Naomi Judd has died. The country music star was 76. In a statement to ET, a rep said Naomi died Saturday outside of Nashville, Tennessee. Daughter Ashley Judd took to Instagram to confirm the news. ‘Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,’ the statement read. ‘We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.’