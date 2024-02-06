Toby Keith, ‘Courtesy of the Red White and Blue’ singer, dies aged 62

Toby Keith, the country music star behind hit songs including “Red Solo Cup” and “I Don’t Wanna Talk About Me”, as well as the controversial “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue”, has died aged 62 after being diagnosed with stomach cancer.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time,” a statement posted to Keith’s website and social media said.

Keith sold more than 40 million records over his career, which was peppered with controversy due to his political beliefs and a public feud with The Chicks (then known as The Dixie Chicks) over one of his biggest songs.

Written after the death of his father, HK Kovel, in a car crash, and in the wake of the September 11 terrorist attacks, Keith was inspired to write “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue”, a patriotic anthem about his father’s love for the US.

The song peaked at No 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Keith was later invited by broadcaster ABC to perform at its Fourth of July concert in 2002, but he claimed he was dropped from the show after host Peter Jennings expressed his distaste for it.

However, ABC said in a statement that it was the network’s decision, because it had not wanted to start its celebratory event with an angry song.

Keith was diagnosed with stomach cancer in 2021, and shared the news with the public a year later.

In June 2022, he tweeted: “Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”

He added that he was looking forward to “spending time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

He had recently played live at the 2023 People’s Choice Awards, in September, when he received the Country Icon Award. He spoke about his diagnosis during the ceremony, telling Extra TV: “I’ve walked some dark hallways, [but] the Almighty’s riding shotgun. I feel pretty good. You have good days and bad days.”

Many of Keith’s friends and fans expressed their devastation at the news of his death.

Pro-golfer John Daly, a longtime friend of the country music singer, commented on the Instagram post, writing: “My heart is truly broken… one of my best friends gone by this disease! RIP Big Dawg.”

