Country music star Zach Bryan arrested in Oklahoma

CRAIG COUNTY, Okla. — Country music star Zach Bryan was arrested for allegedly obstructing an investigation on Thursday night, KTLA’s sister station KFOR reports.

He was booked into the Craig County Jail just before 7 p.m. Details remain limited and it’s unclear what led up to his arrest.

Zach Bryan mugshot. Image from Craig County Sheriff's Office.

Zach Bryan posted a statement about the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter, about an hour after bonding out of Craig County Jail:

“Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said.

I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around.

Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.”

KFOR has reached out to the Craig County Sheriff’s Office but has not heard back.

