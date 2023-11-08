Country music stars return to Music City for the 57th annual CMA Awards
Country Music Stars are in Nashville today for the 57th annual Country Music Associations' Country Music Awards
Country Music Stars are in Nashville today for the 57th annual Country Music Associations' Country Music Awards
Saddle up, it's time for the 57th Country Music Awards.
Elimination of Lele Pons stuns viewers and fans.
From Nashville, a viral butt video and a role in "Yellowstone," the country singer is becoming a megastar.
Investors are on high alert for Chair Jerome Powell's comments after several hawkish Fed speakers put a check on spirits.
Next year, Dan + Shay will become 'The Voice's' first-ever coaching duo. But they showed up a whole season early this week, to fill in for the oddly absent Niall.
The U.S. index fund pioneer Vanguard has cut the worth of its holding in the Indian ride-hailing startup Ola by nearly two thirds since original investment, and Neuberger Berman has slashed the worth of its Pharmeasy shares by more than 90%, according to an analysis of the funds' filings. Vanguard cut the worth of its shares in Ani Technologies, Ola’s holding firm, by 63.7% at August closure, it disclosed in its annual report. The asset manager marked down the holding of its Ola shares to $18.75 million, from the $51.7 million purchase price years ago, the filings showed.
We have a how-to guide for people looking to play Fantasy Basketball for the first time.
Investors are weighing whether the Fed is really done hiking as policymakers speak out.
Ready to put your AI prompting skills to work for product customization? Smartphone case and accessory maker PopSockets is today introducing a clever new AI Customizer tool that will allow anyone to design their next phone accessory -- including grips, cases and wallets -- via an optimized version of Stable Diffusion XL (SDXL). The company believes the feature will inspire its customers to create personalized cases and accessories that are unique and creative, and allow for self-expression in ways that a standardized product catalog cannot fully deliver.
The legality of the procedure will once again be front-and-center in a number of contests this week.
While Figma waits to hear whether regulators will allow Adobe to complete its $20 billion acquisition, the startup is not sitting idly by. Today, Figma announced it was adding three generative AI features to its FigJam whiteboard tool to make it easier to get started and organize projects. FigJam is Figma’s online collaborative whiteboard that teams can use to work on design or other projects, and generally organize meetings and ideas.
In the midst of an AI chip shortage, Microsoft wants to give a privileged few startups free access to "supercomputing" resources from its Azure cloud for developing AI models. Microsoft today announced it's updating its startup program, Microsoft for Startups Founders Hub, to include a no-cost Azure AI infrastructure option for "high-end," Nvidia-based GPU virtual machine clusters to train and run generative models, including large language models along the lines of ChatGPT. Y Combinator and its community of startup founders will be the first to gain access to the clusters in private preview.
In The Know hosted its second Native Changemakers event on Nov. 1 with a panel of creatives looking to reclaim their future with Indigenous representation. The post Native creatives share how storytelling has helped them reclaim their past and future at In The Know by Yahoo’s Changemakers event appeared first on In The Know.
In its latest earnings report from March to September 2023, Nintendo has revealed that it sold 19.5 million copies of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which was released in May.
'I'm looking for anything in the house I can label, because this little tool is so easy and fun to use,' said a fan.
A rebate management platform, Enable today announced that it raised $120 million in a Series D funding round that values the company at $1 billion pre-money. Lightspeed Venture Partners, Menlo Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, Insight Partners and Sierra Ventures participated, bringing Enable's total raised to $276 million. Enable, which co-founder and CEO Andrew Butt co-founded in 2016 with Denys Shortt, surfaces B2B rebate deal and incentive data, delivering insights into what’s owed versus collected and the status of customer agreements.
U.S.-based cybersecurity giant Malwarebytes today launched ThreatDown, a new brand that encompasses its business software portfolio and B2B-focused unit, the company confirmed to TechCrunch. Earlier this year, Malwarebytes let go of approximately 100 employees as part of a wider plan to separate the company into two separate business units, Malwarebytes CEO Marcin Kleczynski, who founded the company in 2008, told TechCrunch at the time. Kleczynski has today made this split official with the launch of ThreatDown, formerly Malwarebytes for Business.
The country star recalls telling her stylist, Sandi Spika, that she thought the now-iconic dress was too sheer, but Spika assured her, "Oh, I think it's the lighting in here."
Ohtani is seeking his second MVP award in three seasons.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.