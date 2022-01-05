Country music 'Storyteller' Tom T. Hall died by suicide, medical examiner says

Tom T. Hall, a Country Music Hall of Fame artist known as "The Storyteller," died over the summer by suicide, according to the Davidson County Medical Examiner, which conducted an autopsy on the late singer-songwriter.

Hall died Aug. 20 at his home in Franklin, Tennessee. He was 85. Saving Country Music, a country music website, first reported Hall's cause of death Wednesday afternoon.

Born May 25, 1936, in small-town Olive Hill, Kentucky, Hall was a consummate country songwriter who captured life's intimate details with songs such as "I Like Beer," penned the classic "That's How I Got To Memphis" and showcased era-defining sharpness with "Harper Valley PTA." Hall entered the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2008, alongside Emmylou Harris, The Statler Brothers and Ernest Stoneman.

Throughout his career, Hall timelessly and empathetically chronicled humanity — from barstool stories to cemetery caretakers — with tales that would influence generations of wordsmiths to follow. His songbook of country hits includes "(Old Dogs, Children and) Watermelon Wine," "A Week in a Country Jail," "I Love," "Little Bitty," made famous by Alan Jackson ... and the list goes on.

Many in country music called him "The Storyteller," a nickname given to Hall by another country great — Tex Ritter.

If you are at risk, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers support at 800-273-8255.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tom T. Hall died by suicide, according to medical examiner