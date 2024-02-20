Country musicals on tap for Big Country communities Saturday
Local musicians and good food will shine this weekend as two Big Country communities hold their monthly musicals.
Old Glory's show in Stonewall County will start at 5 p.m. when the concession stand for the community center opens. Music begins shortly afterward at 5:30. Call 940-200-0353 or 940-989-2816 for more information. Old Glory is located near the crossroads of TX-283 and US-380.
Meanwhile, down in Callahan County, the Cottonwood Historical Association will host their dinner and musical in their own community center starting at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Food is served until 7 (or before, if they run out) and is offered for a $10 donation per plate.
Served will be chopped beef sandwiches, potato salad and beans from Joe Allen's Pit Bar-B-Que. Musicians will take the stage starting at 5 p.m., Cottonwood is located seven miles north of Cross Plains on FM 880.
This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Country musicals on tap for Big Country communities Saturday