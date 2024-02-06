Country singer Toby Keith dies at 62

Country singer Toby Keith has died.

The news was posted to Keith’s Twitter page early Tuesday morning.

The post said he passed peacefully Monday night.

The singer, known for his hit “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” had been battling stomach cancer in 2021.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Country singer Toby Keith announces he has stomach cancer

He was 62 years old.

