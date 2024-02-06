Country singer Toby Keith dies at 62
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Country singer Toby Keith has died.
The news was posted to Keith’s Twitter page early Tuesday morning.
— Toby Keith (@tobykeith) February 6, 2024
The post said he passed peacefully Monday night.
The singer, known for his hit “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” had been battling stomach cancer in 2021.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Country singer Toby Keith announces he has stomach cancer
He was 62 years old.
VIDEO: Country singer Toby Keith announces stomach cancer diagnosis