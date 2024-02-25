Country star Bonnie Montgomery added to Hot Springs St. Patrick’s Day kick-off

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – The First Ever 21st Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade is adding a little more country flair to its line-up.

Arkansas country/roots music star Bonnie Montgomery has been added to Pat Green’s free concert on Saturday, March 16, to kick off the weekend of fun.

Hot Springs, Rhode Island parade organizers reach truce on world’s shortest St. Patrick’s Day parade title

“We’re pleased to be able to add Bonnie Montgomery to the free concert,” Visit Hot Springs Marketing Director Bill Solleder said. “She’s established herself as one of the best in the country/roots genre, and she’ll be a perfect complement to country legend Pat Green’s performance on the Bridge Street Stage as the kickoff to Parade Weekend.”

The 2020 Arkansas Country Music Entertainer of the Year will be performing at 7 p.m. with a Saturday schedule that includes the Zero-K race, DJ Courier and a performance by Pat Green.

Sunday, March 16, will then have the 98-foot parade that will feature Dallas Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith as the celebrity grand marshal and “Yellowstone’s” Forrie J. Smith as the official starter.

Pat Green to perform free concert to kick off Hot Springs St. Patrick’s Day Parade

For more information on the First Ever 21st Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade, please visit ShortestStPats.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.