Country star Maren Morris expecting a baby boy originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

After Maren Morris's triumphant Friday night show at Nashville's Ascend Amphitheater, the buzz on Music Row was whether or not the hit-maker might be expecting a child.

Tuesday afternoon on Instagram, she confirmed she is.

"The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the 'GIRL' headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out," she wrote.

(MORE: Maren Morris reveals why she's given up smoking

"See you in 2020, little one," she added, captioning a photo of herself alongside her husband, Ryan Hurd, 32.

Morris, 29, married the fellow country singer last year.

"Girl," of course, is the title of both Morris' most recent No. 1 and her CMA-nominated current album. Her follow-up single, "The Bones," is climbing the chart now.