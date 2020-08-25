Country star Mickey Guyton reveals she's pregnant with her 1st child

Country star Mickey Guyton is pregnant!

The 37-year-old took to social media Tuesday to reveal she and her husband, Grand Savoy, are expecting their first child together.

"Even in times of darkness, like the ones we as a society find ourselves in today, God always finds a way to shine His light on the beautiful side of life, like the miracle of life itself," Guyton wrote on Instagram.

"I’m so excited to announce that I’m having a baby! My life completely changed in an instant. Literally nothing else matters," the Texas native continued. "I’m so excited and terrified all at the same time. I have no idea what I am doing but am so thankful that God chose me to be this baby’s mom."

Over on her Instagram stories, the "Black Like Me" singer added that their bundle of joy is expected to arrive in 2021 and shared a photo of her growing baby bump.

"God sent me an angel in these dark times and I am beyond grateful and terrified and all of the things," she captioned it.

Guyton and Savoy have been married for three years, having tied the knot in June 2017.

