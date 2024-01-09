Country Sun Natural Foods in Palo Alto saved from closure by loyal staff

PALO ALTO, Calif. - For the people that work here and those that shop here, Country Sun Natural Foods is more than a store. It's the heart and soul of Palo Alto's California Avenue.

And a few weeks ago, it nearly shut its doors for good.

"It came really close. And it was kind of a last minute save which was amazing," said Kevin Wright, Country Sun's new CEO.

The business, a fixture since the 1970s, was in trouble. The pandemic had taken its toll, the owners were retiring, and no new buyers were in sight.

Then, a couple of long-time customers came forward. They offered guidance, plus business and financial support. Their suggestion: that the staff step up and save themselves. And so they did.

"So with a little help from some people in the community who are amazing, we were able to purchase the store and kinda turn it around," said Wright.

It's a process that's well underway. They've renegotiated their lease, are restocking their shelves, and re-engaging with shoppers.

"This is doing something that means something to the community. It's actually a miracle," said Theresa Chung, who has been shopping at Country Sun for decades.

Palo Alto's Mayor, Lydia Kou, agrees. She says losing Country Sun would have been like losing a family member.

"It's not just about living in a community, it's also what is there to support the residents. So I'm just absolutely delighted Country Sun is staying. And bravo for them for coming up with a solution," says Kou.

The staff, newly minted CEOs and CFOs, say they're ready for the responsibility.

"Everybody that works here has worked here for a while now. We're all connected pretty strongly to this store, so we are ready for this," said Wright.

And they say, their focus will be the same as it always has been: on alterative health, organic food, and community connection.

"We're just happy that we got the opportunity to keep going. And we're excited. I think we're going to be better than we've ever been," said Wright.

Once they settle into their roles, the new owners plan to hold a Customer Appreciation Day to say thank you for helping to keep the doors open.



