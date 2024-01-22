Country's largest indoor farm machinery show returns to Louisville for 2024

For Kentuckians across the state, it's almost time to throw on your John Deere hat, a plaid shirt, or a pair of overalls and head on down for the 2024 National Farm Machinery Show. At the largest indoor farm show in the country, attendees are bound to have a good time, and likely won't leave empty-handed either.

Here's what to know about the 58th annual event:

When is the 2024 National Farm Machinery Show?

According to the National Farm Machinery Show website, the event is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 14 through Saturday, Feb. 17. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Where is National Farm Machinery Show?

The National Farm Machinery Show takes place at the Kentucky Exposition Center, typically seeing over 300,000 attendees and exhibitors.

The Kentucky Exposition Center is located at 937 Phillips Lane in Louisville.

Jim Wheatley, left, helps his grandson, Jackson Wheatley, 3, explore a Kubota B2601 at the National Farm Machinery Show at the Kentucky Expo Center on Feb. 12, 2020.

What's the schedule?

The National Farm Machinery Show offers various events and activities fun for the entire family, ranging from tractor pulls to free seminars to innovative, cutting-edge agricultural equipment and services. Additionally, a gift and craft market with countless goodies will be located in the south wing.

The country’s largest indoor farm show, with over 900 booths, will contain the newest equipment, technology, etc. available for every guest.

When is the Championship Tractor Pull?

The Championship Tractor Pull starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday with another pull scheduled for noon on Saturday. They last approximately three hours.

When are the National Farm Machinery Show free seminars?

Four seminars are taking place during the annual event. The schedule is as follows:

2024 Global Commodity Market & Weather Outlook: 2:30-3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Featuring moderator Greg Horstmeier, editor-in-chief at DTN; and presenters Todd Hultman, lead analyst at DTN, and John Baranick, Ag Meteorologist DTN.

2024 Global Commodity Market & Weather Outlook: 8:30-10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 15. Featuring the same moderator and presenters listed prior.

Successful Cover Crop Strategies—from Carbon Capture to Farm Program Benefits: 10:30 a.m.-noon on Thursday, Feb. 15. Featuring moderator Gregg Hillyer, editor-in-chief at DTN Progressive Farmer, with a panel of industry guests.

2024 Global Commodity Market & Weather Outlook: 10-11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 16. Featuring moderator Greg Horstmeier, editor-in-chief at DTN; and presenters Todd Hultman, lead analyst at DTN, and John Baranick, Ag Meteorologist DTN.

Farmers browse vendor booths and farm equipment at the National Farm Machinery Show at the Kentucky Expo Center on Feb. 12, 2020.

How much are tickets?

Admission to the National Farm Machinery Show is free, but parking costs at the gate vary. A standard parking pass is available at the gate for $12 or $10.60 online. For further details on parking, click here. RV parking is available as well, with costs differing.

Other things to know before the National Farm Machinery Show

No camping is available during the event.

Pets are welcome to the National Farm Machinery Show but must be on a leash or in a pet carrier. No pets are allowed in Freedom Hall for the Championship Tractor Pull.

Championship Tractor Pull souvenir programs can be purchased for $5.

Buses are welcome at the gates 2 and 4 for drop-off near Freedom Hall, with parking available in lot P.

Free Farm Show guides are available at every main entrance.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 2024 National Farm Machinery Show coming to Louisville in February