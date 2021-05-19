Countryside not ‘a museum to be preserved in aspic', Boris Johnson told

Prime Minister Boris Johnson Visits Oxfordshire - Getty Images

Rural areas should not be “treated as a museum to be preserved in aspic", Countryside business leaders who back reform of the current planning regime have told Boris Johnson.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA), a charity which represents 28,000 rural businesses across England and Wales, has written to the Prime Minister urging him to overhaul an “outdated planning system” that is “hindering potential rural economic development”.

It comes after Tory rebels threatened to vote down the Government’s planning reforms after a new planning Bill due in the autumn was announced in the Queen’s Speech.

Earlier this week MPs debated the reforms in the Commons, which they warned must not "rip the heart" out of rural communities, while reminding the house that the green belt's purpose was to "stop urban sprawl and to stop concreting over our countryside".

However, in the letter seen by The Telegraph Mark Bridgeman, President of the CLA, told the Prime Minister that the countryside cannot remain untouched and warned that if the Government is to truly level up throughout the UK it needs to be building more in order to create more jobs.

Mr Bridgeman said: “Nobody wants to see the countryside concreted over. But there must be a middle ground between this and the other extreme – which is to treat the countryside as a museum to be preserved in aspic.

“In our view, rural Britain should be treated as a living, breathing part of the economy with tremendous potential for job creation, economic growth and community cohesion. “Put simply, this potential cannot be reached without significant changes to the current planning regime.”

In the letter Mr Bridgeman cites present productivity in the rural economy as 18 percent lower than the national average.

“We urge you therefore to ensure that your very welcome leveling up agenda applies to the countryside just as much as it does urban and industrial areas,” he said.

Mr Bridgeman said there were “quick, easy changes” that could be made to the new planning bill that would show “immediate economic and social benefits to support the country as it emerges from the Covid-19 lockdown”.

He added that “a key component of economic recovery” is having in pace “an efficient, effective and proportionate planning system”.

It comes after Robert Jenrick, the Housing Secretary, said the coronavirus pandemic has shown that Britain’s planning system is "not fit for purpose" and more affordable homes must be built to "transform the quality of life" for young people.

However, Mr Jenrick also pledged to continue to protect the green belt, Conservation Areas and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Mr Bridgeman added: “We desperately need a well-funded, efficient regime designed to encourage economic development in rural areas. Simplifying the planning system could unlock billions of pounds for the economy at a time when growth is desperately needed.

"We want to ensure people can live the rural lifestyle so many crave, whilst still succeeding in their chosen career. The only way that can be achieved is with a planning system designed to facilitate job creation and sustainable economic growth in rural areas.”