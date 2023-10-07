Is the countryside racist?

Sir Lenny Henry caused a stir last year by saying he was “always surprised” by the “lack of black and brown faces” in the Glastonbury crowd. It seems, however, that it’s not just our rock festivals that are insufficiently diverse. Our countryside is, too.

This week, the founder of a hiking group for British Muslims wrote a column for The Guardian, complaining that, in Britain, there are “huge racial disparities in access to the outdoors”. Although the countryside “may be open in theory”, argued Haroon Mota, it is “not, in practice, open to everyone” – because “minority communities” are “edged out”.

Possibly it’s just a sign of my white privilege, but I was somewhat taken aback by this claim. I for one have never witnessed any efforts by rural people to deny entry to non-white visitors. Mr Mota, however, insists that minority communities face “barriers”. Sadly, even after rereading his article, I’m still none the wiser as to what “barriers” the countryside contains. Perhaps he’s thinking of fences, or drystone walls. If so, the good news is that they aren’t insurmountable. There’s usually a gate, or a stile.

The scale of the inequality, he laments, was highlighted by a recent study revealing that “the whitest areas of the country enjoy an astounding 144 per cent more local footpaths than the most ethnically diverse”. Personally, though, I’m unsure why Mr Mota describes this statistic as “astounding”, given that, earlier in the same paragraph, he notes that ethnic minority populations are mostly concentrated in cities and towns. In light of which, it seems unclear how the disparity can be resolved, unless the Government introduces a network of scenic rural footpaths through, say, Hackney.

To me, at least, it’s all very puzzling. On the plus side, though, this shameful injustice may at least explain why the beautiful sycamore at Hadrian’s Wall got chopped down. Some noble champion of the oppressed wanted to replant it in front of a tower block, so that marginalised communities could admire it.

Should your cat go vegan?

Experts on climate change have long told us that, to save the planet, we all need to go vegan. Seemingly, however, this is no longer enough.

Now they say our pets all need to go vegan, too.

That, at any rate, is the message from a group of scientists in Australia. According to a study they’ve just published, imposing a vegan diet on dogs and cats would help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the meat industry.

To my knowledge, the animals themselves have yet to be consulted on the matter. I fear, though, that their response will be less than enthusiastic. When it comes to diet, both dogs and cats consistently express a clear preference for meat over vegetables. Hence why it’s so rare to read a news story about an XL bully savaging a carrot. And why your cat is seldom to be seen sauntering in from the garden, clutching in its jaws a terrified radish.

Forcing our pets to go vegan would not only constitute a scandalous outrage against nature, however. It would also carry a serious risk. Which is that if our pets start eating like vegans, they might start behaving like vegans, too.

Just you wait. Within weeks, your Jack Russell will have glued its bottom to the M25. Your chihuahua will be hurling tins of tomato soup over priceless artworks. And your ginger tom will be disrupting a West End musical to protest against North Sea oil licences. Worst of all, they’ll bore all the other pets in the neighbourhood rigid, by constantly droning on at them about how important veganism is.

No matter what the benefits to the planet, it hardly seems worth the risk.

From Posh Spice to Prole Spice

Netflix’s new documentary series about David and Victoria Beckham contains a glorious exchange about social class. It begins with Mrs Beckham earnestly insisting to camera that, although she used to be known as “Posh Spice”, her background is actually “very working-class”.

Mr Beckham, however, is having none of it – and dryly asks her to tell the viewers what type of car her father used to drive her to school in.

“It’s not a simple question,” replies Mrs Beckham awkwardly, in the style of a nervous junior minister cornered by Jeremy Paxman.

“What car did your dad drive you to school in?” repeats her husband, firmly.

“It depends,” mumbles Mrs Beckham, before finally giving in – and admitting that it was a Rolls Royce.

To be fair, though, she’s hardly alone in trying to make her background seem humbler than it was. These days, such behaviour is practically de rigueur among the middle-class. In 2021, a study from the London School of Economics found that a remarkable 47 per cent of people in middle-class professions considered themselves to be working-class. Indeed, one of the study’s participants, an actress named Ella, claimed to be working-class even though she’d been educated at a private school. This, she insisted, did not make her privileged – because it was only “one of the small ones”.

Perhaps the same is true of the Rolls Royce driven by Victoria Beckham’s father. It was only one of the small ones.

Way of the World is a twice-weekly satirical look at the headlines aiming to mock the absurdities of the modern world. It is published at 7am every Tuesday and Saturday

