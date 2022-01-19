WHO counts 18 million virus cases last week as omicron slows

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GENEVA (AP) — The number of new coronavirus cases globally rose by 20% last week to more than 18 million, marking a slowdown in the surge caused by the omicron variant's spread, according to the World Health Organization.

In its weekly report on the pandemic, the U.N. health agency said the number of new COVID-19 infections increased in every world region except for Africa, where cases fell by nearly a third. The number of deaths globally remained similar to the previous week, at about 45,000.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped by about 50% the week before last, and earlier this month, WHO reported the biggest single-week increase in cases of the pandemic.

WHO said in its report issued late Tuesday that Southeast Asia had the biggest rise in coronavirus cases last week, with the number of newly infected people spiking by 145%. The Middle East saw a 68% weekly rise.

The smallest increases were noted in the Americas and Europe, at 17% and 10% respectively. Scientists said last week there were early signs in the U.S. and Britain that omicron-driven outbreaks may have peaked in those countries and that cases could soon fall off sharply.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Tuesday that that the highly infectious variant “continues to sweep the world.” He said it was ”misleading" to consider it as causing mild disease, although studies have shown omicron is less likely to result in severe illness or hospitalization than its predecessors.

“We are concerned about the impact omicron is having on already exhausted health workers and overburdened health systems,” Tedros said.

He acknowledged that some regions appear to be out of the worst of the latest omicron wave but warned that “not all countries are out of the woods yet.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Warriors' Klay Thompson hits last-second 3-pointer to cap 17-point first half

    Klay Thompson scored a game-high 17 points in the first half Tuesday night.

  • Family seeks to sue Lebanon over dead father's captivity

    A Lebanese American man’s survivors, who filed an ambitious lawsuit last year alleging Lebanon’s security agency kidnapped and tortured him before he died in the U.S., hope to find an opening after the agency recently responded in an American court. Amer Fakhoury died in the United States in August 2020 at age 57 after suffering from stage 4 lymphoma. Fakhoury’s detention in 2019 and release in 2020 marked another strain in relations between the United States and Lebanon, which finds itself beset by one of the world’s worst economic disasters and squeezed by tensions between Washington and Iran.

  • Biden administration’s website for free COVID-19 tests has gone live ahead of schedule — here’s everything you need to know

    Searching in vain to find at-home COVID-19 test kits at nearby pharmacies? Wednesday, Jan. 19 marks an important date in that quest — or at least, that’s what the Biden administration hopes after it initially pledged 500 million free at-home test kits for Americans and recently doubled its pledge. On Jan. 19, people can start placing their orders for the kits on COVIDtests.gov, the government site getting pulled together for the mass testing effort as the omicron variant continues to fuel cases.

  • South Africa is over Omicron, and that may be good news for the U.S.

    Scientists believe the country has "reached a turning point in this pandemic," and their experience, along with similar pictures emerging in the U.K. and New York, is cause for optimism.

  • Omicron is not that mild: 50,000 to 300,000 more US deaths projected by March: COVID-19 updates

    A federal website offering free COVID-19 at-home testing kits was operating at limited capacity Tuesday. Latest COVID-19 updates.

  • The Omicron Shift in Europe: Pandemic or Endemic?

    LONDON — In Britain, France, Spain and other countries across Europe, politicians and some public health experts are pushing a new approach to the coronavirus pandemic borne of both boldness and resignation: that the illness is becoming a fixture of daily life. Governments are seizing a moment in which their populations have experienced less severe illness and, in some instances, a drop in new daily cases after weeks of record growth. And they are moving their mitigation policies off emergency f

  • Biden administration to provide hundreds of millions of free N95 masks

    The Biden administration will be distributing hundreds of millions of free N95 masks from the Strategic National Stockpile, a White House official confirmed Wednesday.

  • Still testing positive for COVID-19 after 10 days? Here's what to know

    What to know about isolation, masking and more if you're still testing positive late into a COVID-19 infection.

  • COVID Patient Flown to Texas After Minnesota Doctors Decided to Pull Plug on Ventilator

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/HandoutA Minnesota woman whose husband neared death from COVID appealed to the courts to force his hospital to halt their plans to pull the plug on the man’s ventilator.Scott Quiner, 55, a reportedly unvaccinated man who had been battling COVID in Mercy Hospital’s ICU in Coon Rapids since November, was set to have his ventilator shut off on Jan. 13, according to a petition filed in court one day before the deadline by his wife, Anne Quiner.Quiner said the de

  • Ron DeSantis Opens Antibody Centers That Are Useless Against Omicron

    Credit: Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyIf Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were a responsible leader dedicated to the well-being of his constituents, he would have made clear that the Regeneron monoclonal antibody being administered at his five new treatment sites is all but useless in the current COVID-19 surge.But DeSantis is DeSantis, and therefore his own top priority. He is happy to offer false hope in the middle of a pandemic—as his state breaks infection records week

  • Americans Can Now Get Free Rapid COVID Tests Sent Directly to Their Homes — Here's How

    Every home in the US now has access to four free rapid COVID-19 tests through a new, federally-run website

  • ‘I will definitely eat sushi again!’: California woman hospitalized after eating 32 rolls at buffet

    A California woman said she would "definitely eat sushi again” even after suffering from a severe stomachache the day after binge-eating 32 all-you-can-eat sushi rolls, among other dishes. Danielle Shapiro, 24, shared what happened in a TikTok on Dec. 23, 2021 which she titled “All you can eat sushi gone wrong,” according to the New York Post. Shapiro went to Sushi 85, a buffet restaurant in Mountain View, California, in December 2021, when her friend Amanda was visiting from out of town, LADbible reported.

  • Kaiser says thousands in San Francisco area may have received low dose of COVID-19 vaccine

    Kaiser Permanente says thousands in the San Francisco area may have received a low dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.The company said around 3,900 people who visited Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center on both Oct. 25 and Dec. 10 may have received 0.01 ml to 0.04 ml less than the recommended dose of 0.30 ml, a discrepancy it said is "not considered significant.""We took immediate steps to confirm that the issue was isolated and promptly...

  • New York COVID-19 cases plummet 39% on downward slope of omicron wave. What to know

    NY reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 360,560 cases. That's down 39% and continues promising trend. What to know

  • They relied on rapid coronavirus tests to gather safely. Some wish they hadn't.

    Rona MacInnes, 54, was determined to do everything possible to protect her elderly mother as her family prepared to gather for Christmas in Pennington, N.J. With her son returning from study in Dublin, MacInnes hoped serial at-home coronavirus tests would catch a coronavirus infection he might bring home. The college junior would take six rapid tests before the holiday, all of which returned negative results. But it would become clear only later - after he had spent time with his grandmother - t

  • Op-Ed: In the Omicron surge, I am my family's anger translator

    We are vaxxed. We wear masks. And still I'm sitting in a chair in Echo Park listening to my mother cough through the door, knowing we are on our own.

  • Why India protects producers of the psychoactive betel nut

    Besides taxing areca nut farmers less and curbing imports, the government also does little to raise awareness and fight addiction.

  • Two Simple Lifestyle Changes Helped This Trainer Pack on Muscle and Lose Weight

    He gained muscle and shredded body fat with two simple lifestyle tweaks

  • Racism or medical condition?: TikToker finds explanation for why he can’t open his eyes wider

    At one point or another, many Asian Americans — typically those of East Asian descent — have endured some form of racism targeting the shape of their eyes. In a viral video posted earlier this month, Xu explained that he cannot widen his eyes without raising his eyebrows to lift up his eyelids. “I received a DM that said ‘You might have a condition called ptosis’” Xu said, adding that this unidentified person also sent over a “bunny diagram” as a reference.

  • The end of the Omicron wave is in sight

    Data: Our World in Data; Chart: Baidi Wang/AxiosThe Omicron wave is likely beginning to recede in the U.S., experts say.Why it matters: Omicron is still wreaking havoc in parts of the country, but infectious disease experts are optimistic that relief is around the corner.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails: In South Africa and in the U.K., which experienced their Omicron waves before the U.S., cases spiked dramatically and t