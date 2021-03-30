What Counts as a Mass Shooting? Why So Much of America's Gun Violence Gets Overlooked

Josiah Bates
·6 min read
Officials Say Shooting In Jersey City At Kosher Market Was Targeted Attack
Officials Say Shooting In Jersey City At Kosher Market Was Targeted Attack

Recovery and clean up crews arrive to the JC Kosher Supermarket in the aftermath of a mass shooting on Dec. 11, 2019 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Credit - Rick Loomis—Getty Images

In the past two weeks, two horrific mass shootings have made national news across the United States.

On March 22, a gunman killed 10 people at a Boulder, Colo. grocery store, including a police officer responding to the scene. A 21-year-old man has since been charged with ten counts of murder, after surrendering to police at the scene.

Just six days earlier, on March 16, a mass shooting occurred at three spas and massage parlors in the Atlanta metropolitan area. A 21-year-old man has since been charged with eight counts of murder, having been arrested after a police chase. Of the eight people killed, six have been identified as Asian and Asian-American women; the incident has been widely viewed targeted attack against the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community, at a time when violence and racism against the AAPI community in the country has been on a marked rise.

Read more: The Atlanta Shootings Fit Into a Long Legacy of Anti-Asian Violence in America

Both in this moment and moving forward, we must be more conscious of our country’s selective reaction to gun violence—and how coverage of gun crime is produced and viewed through a majority white-led media industry. It remains of the utmost importance to hear and to learn from AAPI communities, uplifting their voices and championing their calls to action to end anti-Asian violence and discrimination as it relates to gun violence, and any violence. Alongside this, it’s also crucial to define what exactly a mass shooting is—and to acknowledge the racialized blind spots we have in applying the term, which is actually not borne of a clear concrete or “literal” definition.

Because in the past two weeks, there have been not two but 24 mass shootings. This includes a shooting spree in Maryland on March 28, where a gunman killed his parents, two other people and then himself. On March 26, two people were killed and another eight were left injured after three separate shooting incidents in Virginia Beach. Just a couple of days before the shooting in Atlanta, 15 people were shot at a party on Chicago’s South Side, and two were killed. Beyond local media coverage, the shooting went virtually unnoticed.

Overall, more than 100 people have been shot in all the mass shooting incidents in the past two weeks—and over 30 have been killed. There were over 600 mass shootings in 2020.

Read more: 2020 Ends as One of America’s Most Violent Years in Decades

While citing mass shootings at Virginia Tech in 2006 and at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012 as just two examples of incidents which “really created a shift in public consciousness and public awareness” of gun violence, Robyn Thomas, Executive Director of the Giffords Law Center to Stop Gun Violence, says that the American public really started paying attention to large-scale gun crime in the late 1980s and early 90s, particularly after eight people were killed in a 1993 shooting in a San Francisco office building. (Recorded mass shootings, however, date as far back as the 1920s, and a number of the earliest incidents saw victims targeted for their race.)

The San Francisco shooting in part led to the 1994 federal assault weapons ban, which was part of an expansive crime bill passed under President Bill Clinton that year. It prohibited the manufacturing of certain semi-automatic weapons for civilian use, along with specific types of ammunition. While much of the crime bill’s impact is now debated, and criticized, Thomas argues that limiting access to assault weapons did have an effect on “high fatality mass shootings,” which were far less frequent during the 10 years the bill was in place, and before the ban expired in 2004.

The FBI doesn’t define “mass shooting” as its own term; it only defines a “mass murderer” as someone who kills four or more people in one location—and that doesn’t necessarily have to be with a firearm. The most accepted definition of a mass shooting, then, is as a single incident in which four or more people are shot or killed. A mass shooting typically occurs in a single place and time but can include multiple locations in close proximity to each other, as was the case in Atlanta. The Gun Violence Archive (GVA), a leading organization on the topic, uses this definition—as does the Giffords Law Center.

Thomas says the reason people resonate so much with the publicized mass shootings is because they have occurred in settings where they have been conditioned to feel safe—schools, malls, office buildings and places of worship, to list a few examples. That assumption however doesn’t acknowledge the spaces where most mass shootings happen; the implicit bias here translates to a belief that these places, and other communities, are unsafe. “We’ve become inured to the day-to-day gun violence you see happening in urban communities,” Thomas adds. “A lot of Americans are not necessarily thinking about it.” Mass shootings happen all the time in the United States—particularly within poor Black inner-city communities. The reality is that, though, shootings are not “supposed” to happen anywhere.

“Lots and lots of people were dying in car accidents fifty years ago, and we took a comprehensive national approach to addressing that problem—everything from drunk driving to speed limits to banked curves to collapsible steering columns to seat belts. I could go on and on,” Thomas continues. “We still drive a lot of cars. There’s even more cars on the road than ever. And yet we reduced car death by 80% because we looked at this as a public health issue and we took a wide range of steps available to us. And that’s the same kind of approach we need to take with gun violence. We need to look at all the ways we can prevent it.”

The more taxing work is to call out every single incident of gun violence, regardless of how large or small it is. Gun violence plaguing inner-city Black communities is a large part of a massive problem hampering this country. Solutions are plentiful; there’s no shortage of action that can be taken at this very moment to address the gun violence problem in the country but if the outrage remains selective, even if by omission, then the most vulnerable citizens in the country will never be heard—and we will fail to address this plague.

Recommended Stories

  • 911 dispatcher who watched Floyd arrest unfold called police

    Scurry was the first witness called to the stand in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the ex-Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd.

  • Students successfully lobby for new state law excusing them from school to protest

    Middle and high school students across Virginia will soon be excused from school to participate in a protest or civic event thanks to a bipartisan group of students from Virginia Young Democrats and Virginia Teenage Republicans who joined forces to successfully lobby for the new law, which started as a school board policy in Fairfax County. The policy, which goes into effect July 1, grants students an excused absence from school one day a year to "engage in a civic or political event." School districts in other states have passed similar policies, but Virginia is the first to pass one statewide.

  • These colleges survived World Wars, the Spanish flu and more. They couldn't withstand COVID-19 pandemic.

    Mills College announced it will close in the fall, adding to a growing list of universities shutting down amid the ongoing public health crisis.

  • GOP leaders pressure Democrats over Iowa House race

    In a new letter, Kevin McCarthy called on Nancy Pelosi to “put your faith in our democracy and dismiss this partisan contest."

  • Ingrid Michaelson Apologizes to Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid After Referring to Them as "Married"

    After her offhand comment about Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid being "married" caused chaos on the Internet, singer Ingrid Michaelson took to social media to set the record straight.

  • LGBT people should leave Church of England ‘for their own safety’

    LGBT people should leave the Church of England for their own “safety and wellbeing”, a former government advisor has said. Jayne Ozanne, a prominent gay evangelical Christian and member of General Synod, the Church’s legislative body, said that “the constant undermining of LGBT people and the lack of progress to create safe environments where we can flourish is astounding”. Earlier this month, The Telegraph reported that Ms Ozanne had quit her role as a government equalities advisor amid allegations that Boris Johnson’s administration had created a “hostile environment” for LGBT people. However, writing in her Via Media blog she made arguably her most controversial comments yet, and urged LGBT people who are in “pain” to leave. She said: “If I can be honest, it is what I’d recommend all LGBT people do who are finding the journey just too hard and too painful – there is no shame in going somewhere where you will be loved, honoured and cared for properly. “Where your wounds will be dressed, your heart healed and where you will be honoured with dignity and your love celebrated. “So, if you’re wondering what to do, I would suggest that you must put your own wellbeing and safety first. “If you are finding things too painful, please do leave and find a refuge – even if it is for a short while, in order to find rest and recuperate. Easter Saturdays are an inevitable part of the Easter story.” The catalyst for Ms Ozanne’s resignation – as well as two other advisors – was a debate in Parliament on gay conversion therapy, which drew attention to the Government’s failure to take action. Shortly after, Mr Johnson announced he will end “repulsive” conversion therapy, as he apologised to three LGBT advisers who quit over a lack of progress. The Church of England has been contacted for comment.

  • In a Break with Washington's Usual Posture, the CDC Director Makes an Emotional Plea

    Director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, testifies during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on the federal coronavirus response on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on March 18, 2021. Biden will occasionally comment on the situation, but unlike his predecessor, Biden knows his training is in law and senatorial politics, not virology or public health.

  • Slain Boulder officer remembered as selfless in public memorial

    Hundreds of people lined the streets outside Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette, Colorado, on a freezing Tuesday morning to pay tribute to a police officer killed in last week's mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder. Some waved American flags and signs in support of law enforcement while officers on horseback looked on solemnly. One riderless horse stood to the side in a symbolic gesture to honor fallen Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley.

  • Jason Mantzoukas, Zazie Beetz, and Gillian Jacobs on superheroes and super dirtbags

    Jason Mantzoukas has played a few dirtbags in his time, for whatever reason. The streak continues in Amazon Prime’s new adaptation of the Robert Kirkman comic Invincible, where Mantzoukas plays Rex Splode, a Teen Titan who also happens to be a cheating jerk. Atom Eve, the feminist superhero he wrongs, is played by Community veteran Gillian Jacobs, and Zazie Beetz plays a slightly less invincible human, Amber Bennett. In the video above, The A.V. Club talks to the trio about the perils of dating a superhero, Mantoukas’ history with the book, and why Gillian Jacobs is nothing like Atom Eve.

  • Black Girl Hockey Club and NWHL player Saroya Tinker team up to raise money for young Black women interested in hockey

    These two incredible women teamed up to raise over $30,000 for young Black women hockey players

  • Tucker Carlson says his interview with Rep. Matt Gaetz about the DOJ's investigation into the lawmaker was 'one of the weirdest interviews I've ever conducted'

    Carlson struggled to make sense of the interview, saying, "I don't think it clarified much" and "I don't quite understand it."

  • Here are the main theories of how the Ever Given got stuck in the Suez Canal

    Multiple, sometimes contradictory explanations have been floated as to how the Ever Given ran aground. An investigation is ongoing.

  • Injury-hobbled Clippers can't hold back Magic in streak-dissolving loss

    Missing four starters, the Clippers start out strong before fading in a 103-96 loss to the Orlando Magic that ends their six-game winning streak.

  • Biden expected to end Trump ban on temporary foreign workers

    U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to allow a proclamation from his Republican predecessor that had blocked many temporary foreign workers from coming into the United States to expire on Wednesday, according to three people familiar with the matter. The Democratic president has rolled back many of former President Donald Trump's immigration policies since taking office on Jan. 20 including last month revoking a proclamation that had blocked many applicants for permanent residency - known as a green card - from entering the United States. Trump first issued his directive on temporary foreign workers in June 2020 and renewed it through March 31 before leaving office, portraying it as necessary to protect American workers amid high unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • World's last Blockbuster more popular after Netflix show

    The Blockbuster video rental store in Bend, Oregon, soared to international fame when it became the last such franchise on Earth two years ago. Now, a new Netflix documentary called “The Last Blockbuster” brought even more interest in the form of visitors, mail and online orders to the unassuming location in a central Oregon strip mall 170 miles east of Portland. In the backroom, staff members have been busy packaging thousands of online orders for Blockbuster T-shirts, hats and face masks, which are all made by Bend businesses.

  • Joe Biden is right to be blunt with Russia and China, but wrong on what to do next

    The Biden administration has been blunt about our relationship with Russia and China. But expecting to form alliances to confront them is unrealistic.

  • People in Myanmar are using trash to protest as the death toll climbs to more than 500

    Trash was piled high in the streets of Myanmar's main city on Tuesday as demonstrators held a series of strikes attempting to paralyze the economy.

  • NATO fighters intercepted half a dozen groups of Russian military aircraft near alliance airspace in under 6 hours

    NATO scrambled fighters 10 times to intercept an "unusual peak" in Russian military aircraft flights near alliance airspace.

  • Disney has over 50 movies coming to theaters through 2028 - here they are

    A lot of movie changes have been made to Disney's schedule, which includes Marvel, Pixar, and Fox films.

  • How well are COVID vaccines working in Americans who got them? CDC reveals new data

    The new study includes data on the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.