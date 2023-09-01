County administrator honored with award he missed due to medical circumstances

Sep. 1—FAIRMONT — When Marion County Administrator Kris Cinalli was named Public Servant of the Year earlier this month by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, a leg injury prevented him from accepting his award in person.

That's why the Chamber of Commerce brought the award directly to him at the Marion County Commission's biweekly meeting Wednesday morning.

Chamber of Commerce President Tina Shaw, as well as members of Canalli's family, presented him the award at the top of Wednesday's meeting.

Still recovering from ongoing "mobility issues," Cinalli wheeled to the front of the room with his knee in a scooter and said he was "very appreciative" of the award, as well as the effort from county officials and his family members.

"It was really nice for my family to be here today," he said. "I'm honored. I was really glad."

During the meeting, the Commission approved the rescheduling of an abandonment hearing for the community of Sunshine Road for Sept. 27 because the petitioner required to inform residents did not notify homeowners far enough in advance of the initial meeting date.

The Commission also approved funding to the Community of Baxter, provided that it received primary funding through a grant application process it is currently undertaking.

Also at the meeting, Karen Sypolt, admissions counselor at the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy, delivered a presentation on the school and its ongoing recruitment efforts in Marion County.

With locations in North Kingwood and South Montgomery, Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy describes itself as a "quasi-military" academy, Sypolt said.

The school targets students who are struggling academically or socially and offers them an alternative course of study that incorporates principles of a military education, without necessarily requiring them to enter the military after graduating.

Students ages 16 to 18 are eligible to participate and, by the end of the program, receive a high school diploma. As of March, 231 students from Marion County have completed the program, which Sypolt said reflects the school's benefit to local youth.

The academy is residential, and students receive free room and board for 22 weeks for participating. The program is funded both at the state and federal level, so it comes at no cost to students, Sypolt said.

Sypolt asked county commissioners to help spread awareness about the program within Marion County. "It makes a difference," she said.

Sypolt added that the academy helps students in at-risk situations avoid damaging life paths, from substance abuse to crime.

For their part, commissioners praised the school for what it brings students who need alternative approaches to education. During the meeting, Commission President Ernie VanGilder described the academy as "a good program."

"There's more and more students that do need some help," Commissioner Linda Longstreth said. She said the academy does a "wonderful job" supporting students.

Members of the Commission agreed to support the academy's recruitment efforts within the county.

Reach Jack Walker by email at jwalker@timeswv.com.