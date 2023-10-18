County administrator receives 'satisfactory' rating

Branch County commissioners discussed administrator Bud Norman’s employment contract during an hourlong closed session Tuesday morning as part of his annual evaluation.

After the closed session, commissioners voted to give him a “satisfactory” rating. Past evaluations were good to excellent.

Commissioner Jon Houtz added to his motion, “He’s doing a good job,” but that is not in the final motion.

Norman’s contract remains contentious, starting with his last contract approved in 2018.

Commissioners Tim Stoll and Tom Matthew were surprised in January 2022 to find the administrator’s contract automatically renewed for another three years if the commission did not act on the renewal before September 30, 2021.

The commissioners said they had requested a contract copy but never received one until after the deadline.

Commission Chairman Stoll said that during the closed session, “A new contract or changing the contract, we discussed that briefly, but no changes were made at this time.”

The current contract ends on December 31, 2024.

Stoll said the commissioners will discuss the administrator’s contract in the next couple of months. “We feel like we need to at least discuss it now, so we have adequate time if he doesn’t want to stay on board to recruit somebody else to come. That’s the reason we’re talking about it now," he said.

Former commissioner Terri Norris questioned the 2018 contract she had negotiated when she left office in December 2020. “I never got a chance to address it. I felt the administrator’s contract was incorrect,” Norris said.

Norris said that the written contract did not reflect what she understood was the agreement of an 8% yearly increase. When she saw the written contract signed by former board chairman Ted Gordon, the agreement was 8% for 2019, 16% for 2020, and a 24% increase in 2021.

Commissioners in 2018 agreed to the increase when Norman took over supervision of the county building department when there was not enough funding to operate it as a full-time separate department with its own director.

When the contract was negotiated in 2018, Norris said she believed Norman’s salary was $102,000 a year.

The contract also paid Norman for education experience. This compensation added a percentage to his salary based on an attachment, “Appendix 1”, a spreadsheet with degrees and percentages.

The 24% increase in pay for education attainment was in the 2022-2024 rollover contract.

Under his contract, Norman is also paid 9% of his salary to his 401(k) retirement plan.

The total compensation for 2022 was at least $153,294 under the contract.

Last November, the commission approved a 7.6% pay increase for all county employees due to high inflation.

When The Daily Reporter asked if that included Norman, the commission handled Norman’s situation separately three weeks later, on Dec. 14, giving him a 4.56% cost-of-living adjustment for 2023.

Norman replaced Duke Anderson as county administrator in July 2007 after retiring from the U.S. Army as a colonel following 20 years of service.

